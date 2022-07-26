I can remember that we once shared a fairly strong consensus in America, at least in my little part of it, that good manners and respect were important traits.
That consensus may have waned a bit. Getting to good manners, though, was no accident. It was taught early and often, sometimes with a little pain — or so we used to believe. But the thinking around discipline at the time was “spare the rod, spoil the child.”
Is there a true cause and effect relationship in less rod equaling fewer manners? We’ll probably never really know for certain, but having grown up in a “spare the rod, spoil the child” environment, I would have to say there is a cause and effect relationship, if not through scientific study, then by observation and experience.
Children were expected to be quiet and well-behaved at school back then, and discipline was strict. Boys routinely got a well-deserved paddling, including me. Corporal punishment was practiced frequently and was taken for granted by parents who, at least in my case, never knew I was paddled by my sixth-grade teacher. That was lucky for me. Had Dad known, I would have gotten a second helping at home.
A few grades later in junior high, I was jerked out of my seat by my hair by Mr. Poplin and dragged to the principal’s office for yet another justly deserved paddling. And look at me today: I’m practically normal, except for being a Marine. Maybe corporal punishment drove me to join the Marines?
According to a Dec. 13, 2018 New York Times column by Christina Caron, “Corporal punishment, defined as paddling, spanking or other forms of physical punishment, is legal at public schools in 19 states, mainly in the South. A recent Government Accountability Office report examining federal data from the 2013-14 school year found that boys … are punished at greater rates than their peers.”
Whoopty-doo. Is there actually anyone reading this column who has raised a boy that doesn’t agree that boys need corporal adjustment more than girls? Concern about gender discrimination in corporal punishment is misguided and not based on gender reality. Boys need it and deserve it more. That’s just the way it is. I’m a prime example.
While corporal punishment may be strictly defined as “paddling, spanking or other forms of physical punishment,” in practice its prohibition (according to my sister-in-law, a former teacher) actually means teachers are strongly discouraged from even yelling at students and forbidden to lay their hands on kids for an “attitude adjustment.” Long gone are the arm grabs ushering students to the front of the class for a tongue lashing to help them remember to “be on time” or “don’t speak until called upon.”
While I’m the product of public schools, those who attended Catholic schools some years ago may have had similar experiences as follows. A fellow Marine pilot — his callsign was “NASA” because he was out-of-this-world smart — learned to play piano at a Catholic convent. He became a concert pianist partly, he says, because of the strict discipline of the nuns who could hear mistakes being made by individual players in the piano-filled sanctuary of the convent. The nuns would quickly shuffle over and smack the knuckles of the offending player with a stick to correct his poor playing.
My wife, Arlene, attended Annunciation Catholic School in Havelock in the 1950s. While there was a nun or two who would hike up her habit and jump rope with the girls during recess, most of the nuns were to be feared and not toyed with.
At Annunciation, the nuns showed little favoritism. Instead, the nuns “hated everyone equally,” as we once described our Marine Corps drill instructors. And the comparison of Marine drill instructors and nuns isn’t that far off. The nuns were tough as nails and expected strict compliance … or there’d be “Hell” to pay.
Arlene whispered something to her classmate seated at the desk next to hers. Before she could exclaim, “Hail Mary full of grace,” Sister Edward Mary grabbed both my wife’s pigtails in first grade — she still vividly recalls this — and jerked her out of her chair and dragged her sobbing to the front of the class to write on the blackboard 100 times, “I will not speak in class until called upon.”
While Arlene did not become a Marine like “NASA” and me, she married one. And I can report my wife is very well-adjusted as an adult. She has no PTSD from her Catholic school upbringing. But manners and respect? She’s got plenty of those thanks, at least in part, to Sister Edward Mary.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.