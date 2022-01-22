My heart attack — six years ago today — struck like lightning from a blue sky.
I was modestly fit for a newly minted 50-year-old. I didn’t smoke, didn’t drink heavily, had no significant family medical history, no grossly inflated cholesterol. I carried a little extra weight — thanks to a conventional “dad diet” — but exercised regularly at the gym. I’d just been on the elliptical trainer the day before my coronary arteries betrayed me.
It wasn’t the usual that tried to kill me that day; it was more insidious than that.
I see it clearly — now — in my own words at the time. Here is what I wrote in that first post-cardiac event column:
“Before this heart attack, my day would start well before daybreak and grind on all day, responsibilities coming and going until the tide would ebb down after dinner. I liked it that way and felt complete in the fullness of all the obligations.
“I’m the consummate guy who is unable to unplug. Until recently, I could function for months at a time on four or five hours of sleep…until this heart attack, I didn’t fall asleep at night so much as pass out, usually wherever I sat or stretched out. I could sit in my chair in the den to read some mail or papers and instead be instantly asleep.”
How did I not see it at the time? I was felled not by one-too-many late-night cheeseburgers but by something far more choking: stress.
Look at the life I described: a “grinding” workday, little sleep, juggling responsibilities. It is the male condition — until it becomes critical condition and a stay in the cardiac center.
Writing earlier this month in The New York Times, esteemed medical writer Jane Brody describes a growing body of research around the role stress plays in heart disease.
“Chronic psychological stress, recent studies indicate, may be as important — and possibly more important — to the health of your heart than the traditional cardiac risk factors,” Brody wrote. ‘In fact, in people with less-than-healthy hearts, mental stress trumps physical stress as a potential precipitant of fatal and nonfatal heart attacks and other cardiovascular events, according to the latest report.”
Brody goes on to discuss a recent study published in the premier Journal of the American Medical Association that assessed patients with “underlying, but stable, heart disease to see how their bodies reacted to physical and mental stress.”
“Among the study participants who experienced ischemia during one or both tests, this adverse reaction to mental stress took a significantly greater toll on the hearts and lives of the patients than did physical stress. They were more likely to suffer a nonfatal heart attack or die of cardiovascular disease in the years that followed.”
We all are carrying around more stress than normal these days. By virtually every measure and bit of anecdotal evidence, most of us are just a few steps removed from becoming Michael Douglas in the 1993 movie “Falling Down.” One minute you’re on the way to your kid’s birthday party, the next you’re a homicidal maniac.
What are we doing to ourselves, much less to others? Stress — it’s a killer one way or the other. If it’s not overwork, overcommitment or the pain of unfulfilled personal ambition, then it’s some undefined anger or bitterness or envy and unfilled longing and poisonous political vitriol. We’re walking around like time bombs, and it’s only a question of whether it blows us or others up first.
I know that we cannot just say “no” to our daily worries, deadlines, commitments, interpersonal challenges and all the niggling little irritations of existence.
There are endless ways to cope; I’m not here to tell you there’s one better than the other. I’m on several medicines, I practice active de-stressing methods like meditation, I watch (mostly) what I put past my lips, I exercise regularly. And I have learned to let go of that which I cannot control.
I’ve changed many things in my life that, I hope, have been taken in by my heart. It’s a journey, for sure.
You may think you are just fine. You see nothing but blue sky overhead. You’re not expecting lightning.
