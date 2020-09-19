It’s usually pretty easy to spot the parent of a young child in an office. Most of the time, assuming they have a wall or even a fabric partition, they’ll have pinned up a piece of their kid’s recent artwork.
Whether rendered in crayon, pencil or glitter, this expression of artistic endeavor occupies a primary place on the wall and in the heart.
I was one of those parents, and when I moved into my Pilot office eight years ago, some of the first adornments to the walls were school artwork from Loreleigh and Ayden. And there they remained until about a year ago, when I realized Loreleigh was in college, and Ayden was bigger than me.
But discard them I did not. No, they’re in a memory folder, to have and to hold until death do we part. One does not just toss away lovingly made construction paper giraffes stained with overdone glue.
Indeed, I inherited my own childhood artwork from Dad when he was cleaning out the house. If any of this stuff was worth anything, Christie’s Auction House would have to hold multiple viewings.
I thought nothing of removing the kids’ artwork from its place of distinction in my office until recently when Loreleigh called me on Facetime while I was at my desk. “Hey, where’s the giraffe?” she asked.
Uh oh. Busted. That set off a five-minute scramble through folders and desk drawers to find it. Phew. It is exhausting to be caretaker of this menagerie of construction paper animals and the like.
I say all this because, here at The Pilot, we have just launched a new effort to honor front line workers through the eyes of our children. We are collecting artwork from local children that honors essential employees like nurses, teachers, postal carriers, restaurant workers, and many others.
Every Wednesday, for eight weeks, we will publish a handful of the submitted artwork on a special page in The Pilot newspaper made possible by our Art From the Heart sponsors.
We will also give out one prize per week, at random, to a participating child. The prize will include two gift certificates: one for them and one for a hero of their choice.
Photos of the chosen hero will be shared on The Pilot’s social media each week.
At the end of the campaign, The Pilot will publish all of the art in a special “Art From the Heart” section inserted into The Pilot on Nov. 22 and also given to the police departments, local grocers, the hospital and medical practices to honor their courageous workers.
The first installment ran this past Wednesday and will continue through Nov. 4.
You can find out all the information, including how to submit your child’s artwork, at https://www.thepilot.com/promotions/. Artwork published in the paper will include the child’s name, age and town.
Our special thanks go to presenting sponsors Knickers and Menendez and Ritter. Other sponsors include FirstHealth of the Carolinas; NutriShop Southern Pines; The O’Neal School; Moore County Schools; Partners for Children and Families; and The Ice Cream Parlor.
So get out those crayons, glitter and glue and get those little hands busy.
And remember to save it in a special place. Because someday you’re going to be asked where it is.
