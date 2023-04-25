April is National Donate Life Month. Over 100,000 Americans are currently on the transplant waiting list, with about 90,000 awaiting a kidney.
The topic of kidney donation is near and dear to me for several reasons. First, my father developed chronic kidney disease (CKD) and eventually kidney failure at age 50, requiring dialysis.
He succumbed to the disease nine years later — the average lifespan of a dialysis patient is four years — after thrice-weekly dialysis treatments, a failed deceased donor kidney transplant and a severe decline in his overall health and quality of life. Only about 30 percent of dialysis patients are able to maintain employment due to physically draining dialysis.
Second, supporting my father through this most difficult time eventually led me to attend medical school. I recently retired after a nearly 25-year career in emergency medicine, in which I took care of dialysis patients every day. Each one of them reminded me of my father in some way.
Finally, these life experiences led me to become a kidney donor in 2017 at UNC Hospitals. Since the opportunity had passed to donate to my father, I donated to a stranger, also called a non-directed donor.
While it is considered major surgery, my recovery was unremarkable and I returned to my normal activities shortly thereafter. I even joined a team of 21 fellow kidney donors that climbed to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2022.
The average wait time for a kidney transplant for those on the list is four or five years. Each year, about 4,000 wait-listers die having never received a kidney, while another several thousand people are removed from the list due to declining health and the subsequent inability to tolerate a transplant operation.
Despite this, the list has rapidly increased over the last 20 years, as the incidence of hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes, the two most common risk factors for chronic kidney disease, has grown significantly.
In 2021, about 19,000 deceased kidney transplants and 6,000 living donor transplants were performed. Living donors by far are both the largest potential source of a donated kidney, as well as the provider of the highest-quality kidney. On average, a deceased donor kidney lasts a recipient about four or five years, while a living donor kidney’s expected life is 10-20 years.
Maybe you know someone with CKD or even on dialysis, or have read about someone seeking a donor on social media. Please consider being evaluated for the opportunity to save a life.
Even if you are not a match for a particular individual, the National Kidney Registry (NKR) coordinates over 100 U.S. transplant centers in determining the best match for a donor kidney across the entire country through a program called paired-exchange. This would then allow your intended recipient to receive a living donor kidney from someone else in the donor pool, likely leading to both recipients receiving a better-matched kidney.
This both extends the life of the donor kidney and reduces the necessary anti-rejection medications required for the recipient. The NKR also provides kidney donor benefits such travel expenses and lost wages reimbursement, as well as a voucher program that grants a kidney donor the ability to identify up to five individuals that would be prioritized for a donor kidney in the event one was in need of a kidney some day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.