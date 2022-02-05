Being district attorney is not always about putting bad guys behind bars. Sometimes it’s about keeping them there.
This past week, Mike Hardin, who represents both Moore and Hoke counties as the chief prosecutor, went to court to prevent a twice-convicted murderer from being prematurely paroled. Hardin had to convince a judge that the state, prompted by an erroneous bookkeeping error, was going to release Edward Lee Cummings at least four years too early from “life” sentences in the deaths of two Hoke County sisters.
The case is almost 40 years old now. It entailed the deaths, two years apart, of Teresa Puryear and Karen Puryear. Teresa was 15 when she went missing in 1983. Karen was 20 when she disappeared on Nov. 14, 1985.
On Jan. 14, 1986, a crew baling pine straw found two bodies, about 100 feet apart near a pond on state-owned land. The site was about 1.5 miles from Cummings’ home.
Autopsies identified the bodies as the Puryear sisters. According to Hardin’s office, “both victims had been shot in the back of the head with a small caliber pistol, undressed, wrapped in clear and black plastic material and sheets, and were buried in shallow graves.
“Both victims were also missing an extremity.”
According to court records, Karen had three children by Cummings, one of whom died in their crib less than a week after being born. Cummings was arrested six days after the two sisters’ bodies were found and indicted in the two slayings. He was convicted of Karen’s death in Hoke, but the trial for Teresa was moved to New Hanover County after a request for a change of venue. It didn’t matter; he was convicted there, too, of first-degree murder.
Cummings was originally sentenced to death, but the convictions were overturned on technicalities by the state Supreme Court. In 2001, Cummings was re-sentenced to two life sentences. The first, in New Hanover County, gave him credit for time served since his arrest: 5,693 days. Later that day, he got the second life sentence in Hoke County, but was awarded no jail credit.
The full sentence would begin when the first ended.
At the time, a “life” sentence was 20 years before eligibility for parole. So with everything factored in, Cummings would be eligible for parole in 2026.
Following along? The N.C. Parole Commission wasn’t.
On Oct. 16, Hardin’s office got a letter from the Parole Commission. District attorneys routinely get these letters so they can object if they wish. Hardin wished. The office mailed back a letter opposing Cummings’ release, arguing he wasn’t even eligible for parole.
“The Parole Commission should not even consider parole for this defendant,” Hardin said in a statement, “based on the heinous facts of the murders of two separate women nearly two years apart.”
Two months later, the Commission sent another notice; it had authorized Cummings’ release.
Now Hardin was mad. He called the Commission on Dec. 30 and told them that Cummings wasn’t eligible until 2026.
Nope, the commission said. We’re releasing him.
A couple of calls later, Hardin confirmed an error in the accounting of Cummings’ sentence. He was given time-served credit for both sentences, despite the fact the second judge had given no such order.
“The Parole Commission was prepared to parole this defendant,” Hardin said in his statement, “even though they were aware of this error in jail credit, and even though parole was completely within their discretion.”
On Jan. 31, Hardin went before a judge in Hoke County and asked for the error in Cummings’ sentence to be fixed, keeping him in prison.
The judge concurred.
Cummings remains in the custody of the N.C. Department of Public Safety until at least 2026. He would be 85, if released then.
Assuming the Parole Commission doesn’t try again to do it sooner.
