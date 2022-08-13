The Russians are bombing Ukrainian hospitals. Wildfires rage in California. Floods have wrecked the lives of rural Kentuckians. COVID variants and monkeypox continue to spread. And yet we whine anew over the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
In the past few weeks, several Pilot editors and columnists — all well-intentioned, well-informed, articulate gentlemen — have contributed or reflected on opinions and ideas, including the Department of Transportation’s radical plan for digging it up and reconfiguring it.
Something jiggled my memory. Sure enough, in 2010 — recently relocated to Moore County — I wrote a column about how well the circle stacked up against traffic woes in the urban Northeast, from whence I came.
In other words … get over it, guys!
Therefore, the following observations from a woman’s perspective are based on keeping the Traffic Circle — a beautiful, well-maintained island — with adaptations. Because most of its faults spring not from design but from signage, drivers, attitudes and enforcement.
First, signage. Lanes need to be marked by huge words painted directly onto the pavement, like on complicated merges and exits elsewhere in the N.C. highway system. In addition, overhead signs must be worded forcefully; how about “$300 fine for crossing solid line” into a disallowed lane. Put flashing red lights around the sign; maybe fit it with a camera which triggers a siren when instructions are disobeyed.
As for drivers: Poor you, sitting in air conditioned SUVs, listening to Elton John or Mozart via Sirius, creeping along for the five-to-seven minute approach during rush hour. Or, perhaps, on your way to the medical campus surrounding our hospital, itself an architectural paragon, rated in the top 10 statewide. Look out your tinted windows at the landscaped median, the flowers. It’s definitely not an approach to eight-lane superhighways circling Boston, Manhattan or Charlotte, clogged with Ubers and taxis, drivers honking, screaming insults at your mother. Our complainants are award-winning medical personnel, white-haired golfers with year-round tans, school buses filled with happy kids, passenger vans from superior senior residences. For every plumber’s truck, count three Lexuses.
Attitudes: Everybody seemingly has to get there, and quickly. Remember White Rabbit’s ditty from “Alice in Wonderland”: “I’m late, I’m late, for a very important date!” as he dashed off … where? The very self-importance of it all.
If you must endure the Traffic Circle during busy times, leave 10 minutes early, for heaven’s sake. And if stuck for longer, put down the Starbucks and call ahead on your cell. Because those illegal detours/U-turns keep you moving without saving a minute. I don’t hear whines about the drive-thru at Starbucks creating a wait equal to the circle.
Enforcement: Bumpy strips do little to discourage lane-changing. Is there a bumpy strip that emits a siren? The police set up traps occasionally, which only help until they leave. How about a barrier at the point where the illegal merge happens? Or at least a sign announcing “police checkpoint ahead.”
I know, I know. Seeing a line of traffic when approaching the circle on U.S. 15-501 or N.C. 211 or Midland Road warrants a groan. You moved here to escape Friday afternoon on the Long Island Expressway, ditto any morning on the New Jersey Turnpike. Trouble is, so did lots of other folks. So maybe the answer is to barricade all roads bringing escapees to our piney nirvana. Or build a FastPass lane around or bisecting the circle and sell memberships. Because I’d hate to see the state spend millions on another type of intersection that might or might not work.
Lastly, temper complaints with compliments: If a newcomer misses his exit, he can circle around since once within the circle, traffic flows nicely. Appreciate the bright green grass, the flower beds on the circle itself as well as the approaches, some lined with blossoming crape myrtles.
Look … nothing’s perfect. You can’t fit a shoelace through the eye of a needle or have your cake and eat it, too. Because in this case, the situation could be a lot worse if we throw out the baby with the bathwater.
(1) comment
I've just started going slower around the circle so people waiting at the next entrance can go ahead of me. It doesn't make me slow down at all. The circle should have an easy flow of entering and exiting.
