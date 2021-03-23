Please indulge me, dear Reader, in another of my periodic random lists of things (great and small, serious and silly, in no particular order) that this old codger finds himself increasingly wondering about these days:
- Why do we keep inflicting these sleep-disrupting daylight-saving-time changes back and forth on ourselves every spring and fall — when there seems no evidence that the switch accomplishes anything worthwhile?
- Why did anybody ever let that wonderful 1958 Everly Brothers song “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” which was one of my all-time favorites as a teenager back in Missouri, be so spoiled and cheapened by making it part of some tacky TV commercials for ADT, whatever that is?
- Speaking of my youth: Can it really be true that we Americans used to routinely go hitchhiking from one place to another — and picking up hitchhikers in need of help? How often does one in today’s world ever see any roadside thumbs being hopefully thrust out? (I know. Never.) And what does it say about us and our loss of caring for (and trusting in) one another?
- In one TV commercial and news broadcast after another, why do people keep mispronouncing the word “vulnerable” by leaving out or slurring the “l,” making it sound more like “vunnerable” or something? (Listen, and you’ll see what I mean.)
- Speaking of TV commercials: Why are so many of them these days so much more elaborately and expensively produced and filmed than the very shows they keep interrupting? And why does it seem the more elaborate they are, the harder it seems to understand exactly what they are selling? Case in point: a glitzy techno song-and-dance routine, to the tune of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” for something called “Rakuten” (just try to pronounce that one). What is that, anyway?
- On the local level: Why has hardly anyone (besides me) taken Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey up on his kind invitation for Moore Countians to go out and use SCC’s big, fabulous on-campus library, which these days often stands all but vacant? I’ve done it several times in recent weeks and continue to find it a perfect quiet place to read and write and get out of my wife’s hair for a few hours. (Try it. You’ll like it.)
- Why have we Bousers gone a quarter-century or so with hardly any mole problems in the soil of our lot here on Weymouth Road in Southern Pines — when, starting last year, our backyard has suddenly been absolutely infested with the little devils? Was it something we said?
And now, though I could fill a whole column with coronavirus questions (actually, I think I already have in the past), let me close with just three of them that have recently been bugging me:
- First, how in the world have some American politicians and media commentators ever managed to start promulgating the idea that the wearing of masks is somehow a political or ideological issue — instead of a simple medical one that all the informed experts from Dr. Anthony Fauci on down continue to endorse?
- Next: With so many states and localities in so many regions now jumping on the bandwagon and prematurely rushing to abolish masking and distancing requirements, and with so many restaurants and bars and such now beginning to pack ’em in shoulder to shoulder, how long can it possibly be before we see those dreaded COVID rates once again soaring skyward?
- And last: Even after the virus thing has faded (if it ever does), how long will it take most of us to return to that now quaint-seeming custom of — you know — dressing up?
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
