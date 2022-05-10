Topic One: Is it just me, or is there something that seems enchanted about that little stretch of Interstate 73/74 that lies a half-hour or so to the northwest of here?
I’m not talking about the places — just the names.
Drive on N.C. 211, beyond West End, as my wife and I had occasion to do the other day. First you come to the names Samarkand and Candor, which I’ve always found intriguing. But then, if you turn right on the interstate and head due north toward Asheboro, you’ll really begin to see what I mean.
First you notice signs pointing the way to places like Troy and Biscoe and Star. Then, a little farther, you’re being directed to Ether. Steed. Ellerbe. Ulah. Seagrove. (Just a couple of miles from Seagrove, by the way, though not advertised out on the four-lane, is the village of Whynot.)
And it’s not just the town names. You’re also being directed to New Hope Church Road and Pisgah Covered Bridge and my favorite, Black Ankle Road.
Yep, there’s just something otherworldly about that stretch.
Now. Topic Two, on a totally different note: In today’s broadcast news reports, what has happened to the perfectly good word “wounded”?
I mean, in the increasingly (and alarmingly) frequent stories about innocent people being mown down by crazy gunmen, I don’t know how often I’ve heard reporters saying something to the effect that X number of people were killed and X others “injured.”
No. Sorry. Folks get “injured” in car wrecks or workshop accidents or whatever. But if you get shot but not killed by someone with a firearm, there’s a perfectly good, specific word for it. You’ve been “wounded.” OK?
Topic Three: With so many annoying political commercials airing on TV in this primary election season, why is it that so many of them (perhaps most) don’t bother (or dare) to mention which party the candidate being advertised belongs to?
I mean, the purpose of a primary election is to give members of a particular party a chance to decide which fellow members they want to run for various positions in next fall’s general election, right? And even if they’re not comfortable reminding you of that membership now, won’t the party name be right there on the November ballot?
Sorry. I just don’t get it. Whatever the reason, it seems like an odd omission.
And lastly, on a more somber note:
News about the death of Madeleine Albright a few weeks ago brought back one small memory.
The time would have been the fall of 1996 or thereabouts. I was most of the way through a crazy, four-year period of involvement in the media-assistance movement, which included several stays in Russia. I was now nearing the end of a two-year stint based at the State Department building in Washington.
I had made a hurried trip to the crowded cafeteria for a quick lunch, but there was hardly a seat to be found. After wandering around with tray in hand, I came upon a table that was nearly empty, except for a middle-aged woman. I reluctantly asked if I could join her. She graciously agreed.
It was a minute or two before I suddenly realized who she was: Madeleine Albright, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (whom Bill Clinton would shortly thereafter name as secretary of state). I stood back up and awkwardly apologized, but she asked me — or practically ordered me — to sit back down.
I wish I could say we had a lively conversation, but we hardly exchanged a word as I awkwardly dined and she busily perused a pile of official documents presumably connected to her job. But I do remember the brief, warm smile and little wave she gave me as she gathered her papers and hurried away.
May she rest in peace.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
