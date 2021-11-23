Though there is more than enough to worry about in the America of late 2021, there are still a great many things to be appreciative of in this Thanksgiving week.
Here’s just this one guy’s random list:
- Wife Brenda, for continuing to put up with all my annoyances. And sons Jake and Ben and daughter Kate, each of whom has given me so many reasons to be proud.
- The privilege of happening to live in such a magical and sophisticated little town as Southern Pines, which has got to be one of the best-kept secrets among the world’s places of residence. (I know, I know. Lately, it seems like too many people and businesses are discovering us every day or so, arguably threatening us with too much of a good thing. But consider the alternative.)
- The Sunrise Theater. And The Country Bookshop. What community treasures!
- Speaking of books: Wonderfully absorbing old biographies by Gerald Clark: “Get Happy: The Life of Judy Garland” and “Capote,” both of which I’ve taken down from bookshelves and reread in the past few COVID-bedeviled months.
- My still relatively new version of the Apple iPhone. How in the world did humankind ever come up with the technology that allows me to pack so many photos, cameras, emails, websites, maps, weather reports, Kindle books, crossword puzzles, voice memos, newspaper links, calculators (I could go on and on) into one little supercharged, pocket-size device? Amazing. Magic.
- The irresistible and relaxing “Back Porch Music” shows aired on weekend evenings by the public radio station WUNC at 91.5.
- My still-new cordless 56-volt EGO lithium-ion cordless leaf blower, from Lowe’s. Don’t know how I lived without it in all those previous years on our big, overgrown lot here in Southern Pines. Yeah, it costs a little. And yeah, you really need to buy an extra battery, so one can be charging while you’re out draining the other. But I can’t tell you how liberating it is not to spend so much time coiling and uncoiling a super-long extension cord and figuring out where to plug it in — or wondering why your old, gasoline-powered blower won’t start.
- The endlessly challenging and rewarding Quote Acrostic puzzles to which I’ve devoted who knows how many thousands of hours over the past few decades. (Try ’em. You’ll like ’em.)
- My heavy, well-worn old brown Boston Outfitters leather jacket, which hung gathering dust in the back of a closet for years before I rediscovered it the other day. I like its rugged look and feel, and it’s likely to get a lot of use in the months ahead.
- The bright and engaging students in my two journalism classes at Chapel Hill — though even an entire semester still hasn’t been enough time for me to learn all the names that go with all those young faces hidden behind those masks.
- The Pilot, which continues to do such an outstanding job of serving its readers — while so disturbingly many other community newspapers are coming on ever-harder times.
- The classic Corned Beef Reuben sandwich from Arby’s. Try it!
- The blessing of being a part of the congregation — and the choir — of wonderful little Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Southern Pines. We’re in the earliest stage of what will probably be a long and sometimes difficult process of finding a new rector. But this past Sunday’s service, the first presided over by our temporary bridge priest, the Rev. Bill McCleery, could hardly have gone better.
- The good food and great conversations enjoyed every month at the Pine Crest Inn by our Junto breakfast group.
- Last but not least, I’m more than grateful to you, Dear Reader, for your continued indulgence over the years. Happy Thanksgiving!
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.