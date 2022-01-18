Here’s another rambling and unrelated list of things that I have found myself wondering about lately — this time mostly about things on TV and radio.
First, about “Jeopardy,” that wildly popular quiz show to which wife Brenda and I have been addicted for more than three decades now: When is it going back to limiting the number of times a contestant can win?
The question has twice become even more urgent in recent months. There was Matt Amodio, who won more than $1.5 million last fall — but who was so colossally annoying that Brenda began turning the show off until he was finally beaten after a seemingly endless 39 appearances. And right now there is Amy Schneider, who has become so tiresome after (at this writing) 33 shows and a million-plus dollars that I may also have to begin boycotting her.
In the good old days, contestants were limited to five wins, but that changed in 2003. Five may be a little too restrictive to return to. But if I were making up the rules, I would say something like: 20 wins (four weeks), my friend, and you are out of there.
So. The next three brief items on this list are all about insurance commercials.
First, what’s with these GEICO insurance ads, which so often feature silly, trivial little scenes of interaction between people that seem to have nothing at all to do with which insurance is better or cheaper.
Another ad (I forget what outfit it’s for) spends most of a minute telling you how wonderful the product is — and then fills the entire screen with some kind of disclaimer that includes many hundreds of tiny words but lasts only a second or two. I mean, are we really supposed to believe anyone can possibly read that fast?
Then there are those mystifyingly meaningless Liberty Mutual commercials, which feature scenes like a funny-looking guy trying to sell “wet teddy bears” or another comically dressed guy and his big-bird emu friend or something. Again, what does that have to do with insurance?
Next: What’s behind all these huge, dramatically (sometimes ridiculously) oversized eyeglass frames that I keep seeing on people — mostly in TV shows and commercials? Some of them are so exaggerated that they extend halfway down the person’s face and stick out sideways. Sometimes the cumbersome frames themselves look maybe a half-inch thick.
These faddish, exaggerated frames are “often worn as a fashion statement,” according to one Web source. OK. Whatever. Still, they seem like the opposite of contact lenses, which some people wear just so no one can tell they need glasses.
Speaking of fashion statements: Have some guys decided that it makes them look stylish if they constantly go around with uncombed, purposely messed-up hair?
The prime example, of course, is a prime minister — Britain’s Boris Johnson, who has become known for what has been called “his iconic blond mop” or his “trademark bird nest look.” Much less well known is a doctor (can’t remember his name) who is constantly being interviewed on TV about the COVID pandemic. He is quite knowledgeable, but he also always seems to look as if he’s so busy that he always forgets or neglects just to run a quick comb across his head in the morning.
Last of all, about the new co-host of NPR’s “Morning Edition” show: At first, I kept trying to figure out what his name is. He keeps hurriedly saying what sounds like “Emartinez” or something. Finally doing a Web search, I learned that his name is “A Martinez.” (No period.)
Actually, this Californian’s real name is George Louis Martinez.
But he goes by “A,” which doesn’t stand for anything, apparently. Besides, who ever heard of someone using just one initial? When he comes into the studio every day, do they say, “Good morning, A”?
Sorry. Just wondering.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.