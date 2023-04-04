Does the expression “four-day work week” need that hyphen? Should it be “drug maker” or “drugmaker”? (And should that last question mark go inside or outside that quotation mark?)
To the average newspaper reader, the answer to such random questions would probably be something like, “Who gives a hoot?” (Or if he uses a different four-letter word than “hoot,” should he be quoted in a family paper?)
Despite their apparent obscurity, such matters are central to the minds and careers of the thousands of journalists (yours truly included, before my retirement) who have devoted countless hours and years of their careers to the oft-demanding but seldom-entertaining task known as copy editing.
Sounds like a pretty boring subject, I know. But it was turned into a funny and delightful piece of writing by Josh Shaffer, in a column that appeared a few days ago on the front page of The News & Observer — not “The News and Observer” — of Raleigh.
The column was headlined, “A salute to Bob Goudreau, our most dogged and meticulous reader.” I’m grateful to Al Carter, a local friend and longtime reader of The Pilot (and apparently The N&O as well), for passing it along to me.
“For at least a dozen years,” Shaffer wrote, “a lone patrolman of the English language has spotted, logged and notified authorities about every error in The News & Observer’s pages — every person who waivered instead of wavered, got phased rather than fazed or, in a breach of grammar punishable by eternal hellfire, experienced Marshall law.”
Yes, that last expression, which was apparently — and embarrassingly — misspelled in The N&O at some point in the past, is supposed to be “martial law.”
“No factual error can escape the eyes of Bob Goudreau, perhaps The N&O’s most avid reader and certainly its most meticulous,” Shaffer wrote, “and every editor dreads but appreciates his polite but insistent corrections.”
Shaffer offers this “chilling example” from Goudreau: “The word that should have been used here is ‘eke.’ ‘Eek’ is not even a verb; it is an exclamatory term signifying fright and alarm.”
Right you are. Eek!
“As an aging columnist, I hail from an era when newspapers got pieced together with pica poles and X-Acto knives,” Shaffer writes, “and in that distant past, legions of staffers known as copy editors put two sets of cruel eyes on every story, stopping writers like me from ‘peaking your interest.’ (The correct term is ‘piquing.’)”
Boy, can I ever identify with that.
A half-century ago, just before becoming a North Carolinian upon moving to Morganton, I worked as one of those copy editors in the big, crowded newsroom of The Miami Herald down in Florida. We edited reporters’ stories by marking up a printed copy with a pen or pencil, and Lord help us if we ever overlooked something like “peaking your interest.”
And I still have a nice old metal pica pole right here on my desk at home, by the way. And I’m sure there’s an X-Acto knife buried somewhere in a drawer.
Anyway, I really enjoyed and identified with Shaffer’s recent column. (Or “col-yum,” as some people pronounce it.) Still, I imagine it will come as no surprise to readers who know me to learn that the deeper I read into it, the more intrigued I got about the possibility of finding an error unknowingly committed by Shaffer himself.
I’m pleased, or disappointed, to report that I was able to locate only one such problem — or perhaps two — throughout this lengthy piece. Both were contained in this paragraph, near the end:
“I have a hand-written letter from a reader pinned to the wall behind this monitor, which reads, ‘When you die, you will go to Hell and be forced to read your own writings.’”
So what’s wrong with that? First: Sorry, but both Webster’s New World College Dictionary and The Associated Press Stylebook, which tend to be the journalism world’s Bibles in such matters, specify that “handwritten” is one word.
Both sources also advise that the word “hell” should be lowercase, just like the word “heaven.” But whether to change a word while quoting a written document is another matter altogether.
OK. Enough crazy insider newspaperman stuff. (And yes, I know that’s not a sentence.) My only hope is that this column will never find its way into the hands of Bob Goudreau, who no doubt would enjoy cutting it to pieces with his X-Acto knife.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
