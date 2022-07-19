If ever there was a question without an easy answer, or a problem without a quick solution, it’s this one now being debated locally: What to do about the Pinehurst Traffic Circle?
Danged if I know. But I, like untold thousands of other local motorists, have found myself asking that question with ever-increasing frustration in recent years. Or trying one of several awkward, improvised answers.
For instance, when I’m heading in from N.C. 211 West and find traffic in the left lane backed up all the way to Page Road or beyond, I’m far from the only one who occasionally tries this weird option: Switch to the empty right lane and speed down to the circle. Then circle around briefly and turn onto Midland Road (Highway 2 West) before driving all the way up to the second crossover, making a U-turn and heading back. (It’s not unusual to see someone doing that at the first crossover, despite a sign forbidding it.)
Or how about this one: You’re coming to the circle while heading west on Midland and hoping to continue moving west on 211. But there’s such a horrendous backup that you again switch to the right lane and head all the way out to Memorial Drive, where you turn left and drive all the way through the hospital area until you emerge on 211, where you can turn right there at the water tower and proceed on your way.
Crazy, I know. But not as crazy as this one: You’re approaching the circle from the south on U.S. 15-501. But there are so many cars lined up in the left lane that you swerve to the right lane. And then, once you emerge on Midland, you’re tempted to endanger yourself and oncoming drivers by making a sudden U-turn.
I can’t say I ever tried that last maneuver, though I’ve been tempted. And so many people have done it that the state had to put up a couple of signs forbidding it — which are still sometimes ignored.
The original version of the circle goes back more than a half-century, to 1956. It was greatly redesigned and improved not long after we moved here in 1996. (Wife Brenda became far more familiar with the current version than I did, since she worked at nearby FirstHealth for nearly two decades before retiring.)
But that rendition has now grown outdated as well, given a great increase in population and traffic.
According to the state, the circle is used by 50,000 vehicles a day, which I find an astounding figure. And that number is expected to increase to an even more unmanageable 70,000 by 2045, resulting in even far more routing shenanigans that I described above.
What it means, as a transportation engineer told The Pilot’s Jamie Baxley in a recent interview, is that “in rush hour in the morning or afternoon of a weekday, 30 percent of that traffic is going to find somewhere else to go on whatever backstreet or cut-through or U-turn loop that it can.” In other words, there are sure to be far more weird, dangerous, time-consuming traffic-maneuvering efforts than I described above.
So. Something has definitely got to be done. But what? It’s a simple question, but there are clearly no simple answers. There needs to be a big, sustained debate about it.
Of three options offered by the state, the first two are to do nothing or to build a big bridge soaring over the circle. But here’s the one that officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation strongly favored in a recent presentation to the Pinehurst Village Council: Bulldoze most of the circle away, and replace it with a more conventional, boring intersection with traffic lights and turn signals.
Sorry, but no.
That may make the most rational sense in the minds of technicians who live elsewhere. But there is very little room for it in the hearts of generations of local residents, for whom the Pinehurst Traffic Circle is almost as familiar and beloved a part of their daily lives as, say, the Golden Gate Bridge is to San Franciscans.
At this point, don’t ask me what the solution to this big problem is. But please: There has to be a better, less sickeningly destructive one than this.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
