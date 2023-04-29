She’d usually wait until at least Dec. 27, but every Christmas my mother was good for her post-seasonal wail, “Get this junk out of here!”
My mother had gotten fed up with ceding control of her living room — remodeled in the ‘70s to burnt-orange pile carpeting and furniture in tones of avocado and goldenrod — to toys, boxes and all the decorations that come with Christmas.
I wouldn’t call Mom a neat freak, but her housekeeping esthetic borrowed heavily from the ascetics.
n Table tops were for picture frames and never-to-be-used bric-a-brac.
n Carpets were to be left untread upon; vinyl runners were laid down for the most-trafficked path from the kitchen toward the bedrooms. You could go all week and still see the vacuum marks left from the prior Saturday cleaning.
n Living room furniture was to be unsat upon, lest company was being entertained or it was Christmas morning. Outside of Christmas, anything else was “junk,” even the stuff Santa had just positioned beneath the tree mere hours before.
Mom may have been the original junk remover long before someone thought to monetize our inability to part with the stuff we accumulate in life.
A fool and his money are soon parted, but a fool and his stuff are bonded until death does the fool part. The stuff lives on merrily, and even gets upgraded over time.
Once we travel off to the Great Beyond, our earthly stuff becomes “estate merchandise” and subject to elaborate staging and sale in an attempt to attach it to yet another life form.
However, so long as you have more money than space — or sense — you don’t really need to part with your stuff. You can store it.
Storage is big business, especially in communities like Moore County where you have large percentages of military and other highly mobile families. Stuff can get hauled from state to state — country to country — and never pulled out of boxes and bubble wrap. Thank you, climate-controlled storage facilities.
I had never paid someone to store my stuff; I had homes with attics or crawl spaces, square footage yearning to be filled. Later on, I had a garage and an attic, so who needed to pay for storage?
When it turned out three years ago that I was suddenly left with a house full of furniture and belongings that had nowhere to go, I was temporarily lost. I didn’t need virtually any of this stuff, but I couldn’t just dump it. It had to be gone through for valuables — both of the monetary and sentiment variety. Other stuff could perhaps be used or repurposed.
So I had to stow it.
I got lucky. I was able to procure two 10x12 units side-by-side in a climate-controlled building in Aberdeen. It’s laughable to think that could happen today. With demand high for storage and supply pretty restricted, waiting lists for a space are long.
But I got my units and filled them — to the brim.
In that time, I’ve culled the various items, donating much, saving the few treasures and tossing the worthless. On Wednesday, Vets’ United Junk Removal showed up with a trailer and loaded up the last little bit.
This was my second experience with junk haulers. Two years ago, my wife, Catherine, hired Junk King in Columbus, Ohio to help her clear out her dad’s place after he passed away. The work included an upright piano and furniture my mother would have found suitable for her living room. Kindred spirits.
It’s sad, in a way, to see things you once spent good money for now getting tossed into a trailer for the short ride to the landfill. Even the seemingly inconsequential stuff — a dated cabinet, a love seat, a coffee table, a foot stool — has strings attached.
But what’s also sad? I blush when I realize what I spent these last three years on a place for all that stuff: comfortably five figures.
Clearly, storage is big business. We still don’t have enough in Moore County, especially climate-controlled and super secure.
Someone is about to get very lucky with my final unit, good ol’ #262. Treat it well; it was a much-appreciated lifeboat.
Funny. The storage locker was the one thing in my life I was happy to get rid of.
