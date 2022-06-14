What follows is a “Down East tellin’” of a true story that happened to a family member on my wife’s side and is recounted with some poetic license. The names have been changed to protect the parties, though all have since passed on to the Great Oak Tree in the sky.
Jackson’s family had seven young’uns, him bein’ the eldest. They were a very strict Baptist tobacco farmin’ family from Down East of Little Washington, North Carolina.
There was lots of pickin’ an’ chores an’ preachin’ growin’ up, more than any of the young’uns really wanted, but it weren’t their choice. An’ there weren’t no gamblin’ an’ cussin’ an’ no dancin’ or courtin’ before Daddy said so, an’ no backtalkin’ or idleness allowed. Daddy didn’t never say much, speakin’ mostly with the back a’ his hand an’ switches, whether deserved or not. He didn’t spare no rod an’ spoil none-a his young’uns. Daddy valued that woodshed as much fah switchin’ as fah wood storin’.
But Jackson, who cut his fair share of green stick switches fah his daddy to use on him an’ his brothers an’ sisters growin’ up, somehow made it out a’ that woodshed to courtin’ an’ then marryin’ age with his backside in one piece.
Jackson was to be wedded to Opal — cold in her traits an’ plain in her looks — in the whitewashed, one room Baptist church in June, a day that was pitiful hot an’ humid, unfairly so. Standin’ next to his bride to be, all gussied up in his church coat, sweatin’ up a storm, an’ before recitin’ his vows, Jackson felt woozy an’ then went an’ fell out cold right therr at the church altar in front-a God Almighty an’ Opal an’ all his kin gathered at the church.
Crumpled to the ground, Jackson lookin’ like a pile a’ dried tobacco leaves. His bride showed her true nature — an’ what was to come-a that union. She just stood there like a pillar-a-salt from Sodom an’ Gomorra, rollin’ her eyes an’ shakin’ her head over Jackson’s poor condition, not offerin’ even a word a’ tenderness to help him at all.
After sittin’ him up an’ fannin’ him with the stale church air fah a spell, his daddy decided to move the weddin’ outside under the oak tree where the party might, with the shade an’ a wisp a’ breeze, have some relief from the cruel heat an’ offer Jackson a chance to finish his “Ah do’s” an’ git on with it.
His left arm steadied by his daddy, an’ urged on by the preacher, Jackson had just started recitin’ his vows agin under the oak tree when he went an’ fell out a second time. Opal threw her now wilted bouquet to the ground an’ stomped off in a hissy-fit while his daddy propped Jackson up against the oak tree to compose his-self.
The wedding party moseyed off to whisper about Jackson an’ Opal’s dire chances, samplin’ the weddin’ suppah of fried chicken, biscuits an’ sweet tea put up yonder in the church yard.
“Boy,” his daddy said when Jackson was clear headed enough to hear, with a fervor that reminded Jackson of the fire an’ brimstone sermons he heard growin’ up, “God struck you down twice as a warnin’. If ya got a nickel’s-worth of sense, ya won’t marry that girl. Yawl’s lives be pure-t-mommicked if ya’ do.”
Jackson, though, had his mind made up. Worn out by all the switchin’ he endured as a young’un, he’d growed up to be just as pig-headed as his daddy anyways. Opal made her way back to the oak tree still fumin’ but aware her chances otherwise of gittin’ hitched were slim — an’ still rollin’ those eyes — she an’ Jackson, who finally mustered up a nickel’s-worth-a strength (if not sense), finished thar “Ah do’s” an’ were, at last, gladly pronounced by the preacher as man an’ wife.
Jackson — almost before finishin’ his fried chicken, biscuits, an’ sweet tea — was, as his daddy warned, sorry he went on with that weddin’. Afterward, not much for church no more, he wore his coat mostly for buryin’s.
Over the hellish years wedded to that calculatin’ an’ heartless Opal, there was pure little sugar from that woman for either Jackson or the young’uns. Jackson wished he’d passed out a third time under that oak tree, making it the last straw for Opal who might have, if he’d been lucky, stomped off in a final hissy an’ outta his life for-evah.
But Jackson’s life weren’t meant to be in high cotton, an’ some things are meant to be, whether we choose them fah ah own selves or not. An thar’s a big world out thar keepin’ on goin’, no matter what happens to us durin’ ah own short an’ troubled lives.
An’ though Jackson tried to pass along to his own brood of five young-uns the wisdom he gained from his daddy an’ his experience under that old oak tree, his young-uns —like Jackson his-self — had to go off, larn from thar own choices an’ those events chosen fah ‘em, an’ figure thangs out fah thar own selves.
That’s the way-a God’s good world, ain’t it?
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
