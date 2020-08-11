Most of us, whatever the color of our skin, would probably agree with President Trump’s assertion, “I am not a racist.” But the racial tensions racking our country this summer should make me think again. And I expect most of you readers are in the same category.
Racism is not just hating or disliking someone with a different skin color. It may be simply ignoring who they are or what they do. As I enjoy my dinner, I relish the serving of green beans, not thinking that they were most likely picked out West by Hispanics who were brought into the states specifically for this purpose. When I am driving around rural North Carolina, and notice the fields of cotton, and then look at the temperature dial in my air conditioned car, which reads 97 degrees, I think of the slaves, and later the freed Blacks, who were forced to toil in those steaming cotton patches.
And when I am reminded that the robust economy of our glorious country was generated by slave labor, I am embarrassed that I get angry when protesters call for fair treatment and equal justice.
Most of us have watched the recent memorial tributes of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. He was, of course, one of our nation’s most vigorous civil rights leaders. I would describe him as a low profile Martin Luther King Jr. He was part of King’s organization, participated in the protest marches, was frequently beaten by the police and subsequently arrested. During the recent news coverage, we were reminded that he was part of the bloody Sunday march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
During these challenging days of striving to bring America to a place of racial unity and understanding, Lewis’ efforts and examples need to be remembered and emulated by us all. He followed effectively the non-violent philosophy and practices of Dr. King, and always called for justice and fairness and love.
But he not only called for these principles, he lived them. And as his pastor noted at the memorial service, John Lewis loved us until we just had to love him back. Shouldn’t this be the model for all of us to deal with our racism?
The eulogies at his memorial were quite moving, and his influence on our country’s leaders was strong. Right now, when some of our cities are being aroused by active, and occasionally violent demonstrations, we all need to learn from what Lewis said and did. He always stood up and spoke out for the right, yet was not vindictive and never advocated violence.
I have a friend and colleague who could be a carbon copy of John Lewis. Rev. John Reynolds and I were both American Baptist pastors in Rhode Island.
Both Reynolds and Lewis grew up in Troy, Alabama, and went to the same high school. During their youth they were victims of the deep racial segregation that still infused Southern culture. Lewis was several years older than Reynolds, but they were good friends and served together under Martin Luther King.
I have observed the commitment of John Reynolds, and admire his quiet devotion to human rights. He is currently working tirelessly to enable and encourage people to get out and vote. John now is “retired” and living in South Carolina, but knows that many minorities face strong barriers to voting. He has organized another movement to provide justice and freedom on the way to the polls for those who still encounter obstacles that white people never even think about. North Carolina also has regulations and practices to make voting more difficult for the poor and people of color.
John Reynolds has written a book about his life in “the movement,” as he terms it. His title is “The Fight for Freedom.” In his book he says that he has always enjoyed a good fight, but he fights in a non-
violent way, always in a spirit of love.
I fear that our divided country has spawned groups that fight more hatefully, with no desire to live at peace with the other side. It seems that our president relishes attacking those with whom he disagrees, and enjoys calling them names and accusing them of untrue opinions and acts. And while he had no inclination to pay respects to John Lewis in the U.S. Capitol, he needs to meet John Reynolds. That would be an interesting meeting.
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar @gmail.com.
