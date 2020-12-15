On New Year’s Day, 1894, Anna Marie née Scheitlin gave birth to a baby boy. Many wished she hadn’t. There was, at the time, no proof of his birth, his parents having failed to file a birth certificate.
He indisputably arrived on the scene, though, because The New York Times later called him “the most powerful official in the long span of the American Government.”
The family house, a stone’s throw from the U.S. Capitol, in a conservative, middle-class, white, Presbyterian neighborhood was where John Edgar Hoover would reside with his mother after older siblings left and his father, Dickerson, died. Anna Marie, known as “Old World strict,” instilled in her son “straitlaced morals,” custom-made for his destiny: leader of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for 48 years.
In high school, J. Edgar was shy around girls. Part of his shyness stemmed from his stuttering, which he overcame himself by learning to speak so quickly that it earned him the sobriquet “Speed.” Hoover joined the debate team and garnered much respect; the school newspaper dubbed his logic “cool and relentless.” Speed graduated valedictorian.
It was 1919. His first job was with the Library of Congress. At night he attended George Washington University, earned a B.S. and M.A. in law, then took a job as clerk with the Department of Justice. He quickly advanced to special assistant to the attorney general.
His initial assignment was to gather information on political radicals. He dove in with gusto, using collating skills he learned at the Library to develop his “radicals card files.”
By 1921, Hoover’s results so impressed his superiors that he was made acting director for the Bureau of Investigation (the word “Federal” was added in 1935). Two years later, at 29 years old, Hoover was offered the position of director. Rather than jump at the opportunity, he coolly replied he would accept only if the bureau were independent of all politicians’ reach and he alone controlled FBI personnel. Both conditions were met, and “Hoover’s FBI” became an independent powerhouse.
The times — and the Bureau — needed a man with cool and relentless logic, discipline, and a puritanical morals system. Hoover checked all the boxes. Prohibition in 1920 had spawned a host of bad persons, folks like John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, et al. And the Bureau was hopelessly corrupt and woefully inept.
J. Edgar took care of that. He instituted a stringent code of conduct, created the FBI National Academy, and set standards so high that it literally was easier to be accepted in an Ivy League college than become a “government man” or G-Man (“man” because females were not allowed to be agents; “G-Man” because, when cornered, “Machine Gun Kelly” shouted, “Don’t shoot, G-Men, don’t shoot!” It stuck.)
Hoover built an informer network, created the first federal fingerprint bank, instituted a Crime Laboratory envied by police, worldwide, and developed a “10 Most Wanted” list.
Americans knew — and still know — almost nothing about Hoover’s life. But Hoover knew a bunch about Americans. His little radicals card file expanded to a whopping 450,000-long list. Anyone thought even possibly subversive made the list, liberals especially: Eleanor Roosevelt, Marilyn Monroe, Albert Einstein, you name it.
After Hoover’s death, 883 files on senators and 722 on congressmen were found among his files, along with 17 members or former members of the National Security Council staff. Few were spared, and niceties like warrants and civil rights were largely academic. Martin Luther King Jr. was on the list; Hoover bugged King’s phone and revealed his extramarital affairs.
Also wiretapped was the phone of Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana; that’s how President Kennedy’s affair with mob-connected socialite Judith Campbell Exner was uncovered.
J. Edgar believed that communism and homosexuals were somehow linked, so they made the list. Hoover would have been on his own list if his detractors had their way. Innuendoes and apocryphal accounts abounded, claiming Hoover and FBI’s number two man, Clyde Tolson — both lifelong bachelors — were closet lovers.
There was never any proof. Times were different then and such revelations, if proven, would have closed the curtain on anyone’s career. So, Hoover’s private life was ultra-private. Speed also had well-known high-profile female “friendships,” including Dorothy Lamour, and Ginger Rogers’ mother, Lela.
In 1972, the FBI building was renamed the “J. Edgar Hoover Building.” To date, history erasers have tried but failed to remove his name. Prior to his death that same year, numerous presidents were unsuccessfully pressured to replace him. President Nixon’s refusal stated, “We have on our hands here a man who will pull down the temple with him, including me.”
Hoover had secrets. Many he took to his grave in the Congressional Cemetery, where he is buried just a few feet from his lifelong friend, Clyde Tolson.
Following his death Congress limited the FBI director’s tenure to 10 years.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.