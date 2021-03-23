It was 209 years ago this month that “gerrymandering” was coined, and our nation has paid the price ever since.
In 1812, Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry soiled his reputation by approving a ploy to redraw the state’s voting districts to unfairly favor his party in that year’s election. The editor of a local newspaper opposed to Gerry’s scheme noted that one of the serpentine districts looked like a salamander. He combined that creature with Gerry’s name, and thus was born the “Gerry-mander.”
Two centuries later, gerrymandering still threatens our democracy as politicians manipulate voting maps to shield themselves from accountability, undercutting the right of voters to choose their representatives.
Now comes a crucial moment for North Carolina. In 2021, our state’s congressional and legislative districts will be redrawn based on 2020 census data. The new maps are intended to be in place for the next decade. How those lines wind through counties will affect our elections, drive the priorities of our government, and impact the people of North Carolina for years to come.
While gerrymandering is almost as old as our nation, today’s mapping technology enables politicians to rig our districts with even more harmful precision, splitting neighborhoods and treating voters like political pawns instead of constituents.
The damaging effects of gerrymandering are seen with increased polarization in government and extreme policies that ignore the will of voters. Black and brown voters have especially been hurt by gerrymandered districts that undermine their voice in our democracy.
While we pride ourselves as being the top state for basketball, for many years North Carolina has also been number one in gerrymandering — and that’s not the title we want. But once again we will need to be vigilant and ready to fight for fair maps. Thankfully, we’ve seen some recent victories and reason for hope that change is possible.
In 2019, a state court issued a landmark decision in Common Cause v. Lewis, ruling that partisan gerrymandering, like racial gerrymandering, violates North Carolina’s constitution. As a result, the court ordered new legislative maps to be drawn for the 2020 election in full public view and without using partisan data.
Meanwhile, in the 2019-2020 legislative session, there were a half-dozen redistricting reform bills introduced, including proposals that were co-sponsored by a bipartisan majority of NC House members. Sadly, legislative leaders refused to give any of those bills a vote. Nevertheless, it was heartening to see growing support for reform among rank-and-file lawmakers.
The courts have made clear that gerrymandering is unconstitutional in North Carolina, and the public overwhelmingly wants nonpartisan redistricting. Still, the temptation to manipulate voting districts remains a strong pull for politicians. In order to avoid illegal map-rigging, the redistricting process in 2021 must be nonpartisan, with full transparency and robust public input — and be completely free from gerrymandering.
That means lawmakers must not shortchange the people of North Carolina with a rushed redistricting process. Instead, legislators should hold a series of meaningful hearings in communities throughout the state and actually listen – and be responsive to — public input in how the district lines are drawn.
Moving forward, we need to enact lasting reform that ultimately takes redistricting power out of the hands of politicians, entrusting it with a nonpartisan citizens commission to draw our voting maps without racial or partisan gerrymandering. There are a variety of nonpartisan redistricting models working in other states. Let’s learn from them and create a system that best serves North Carolina.
At long last, let’s banish the specter of gerrymandering. It’s time to establish fair redistricting that finally puts people above politics.
Bob Phillips is executive director of Common Cause NC, a nonpartisan, grass-roots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy.
(1) comment
Mr. Phillips suggests, "Moving forward, we need to enact lasting reform that ultimately takes redistricting power out of the hands of politicians, entrusting it with a nonpartisan citizens commission to draw our voting maps without racial or partisan gerrymandering." But I'm sure he knows that the devil is in the details. In particular, how is this commission going to be established, and how will the commissioners be appointed and by whom? What instructions, if any, will the commissioners be given and who will give them?
Here's my suggestion. Appointing the commissioners: The Governor shall appoint one member. The upper house in the legislature will appoint two members, one by the majority party and one by the minority party or parties. The lower will do the same. That's five members. The Chairman of the committee will be appointed by selection of these five members. Their instructions: Districts will be based on the rectangle, and the internal angles of any given district may not vary by a given amount. In a perfect rectangle these angles will total 360 degrees, so allow a variance of say 15 or 20 percent of this total. Drawing all the individual district lines will require four of the commissioners votes, including the Chairman's. None of the commissioners so chosen may be current or former elected officials at any level of state or federal government, nor may they be current or former officials of any political party. In order to avoid deadlocks the state's federal congressional and state legislature cannot be seated until an election is held using the districts established by this committee.
Maybe not perfect, but I think this approach has merit and should be considered.
