Isn’t it funny how one choice can cause a shift in the space-time continuum and completely change our lives? Even so-called “simple” decisions change our lives in profound ways.
I met my wife because of a simple choice. I had thrown away a scrap of paper on which a Cupid-playing friend had scribbled her address and phone number. I wasn’t ready for a relationship. Yet when I emptied the wastepaper basket in which I had thrown away that note, it fell to the ground instead of into the trash can. I picked up the note and rethought my decision to ignore Cupid. I wrote my future wife a letter and am now approaching 35 years of wedded bliss.
Golf — to play or not play is a simple decision. It’s just a game, but given that we live in “Golf Mecca,” I would guess there are several readers out there who might embellish the point and say, “Golf saved my life.” Was it the exercise? The escape? Or was it the push to play long enough to get better at the game?
Embellished or not, did golf really save your life? Typically, you wouldn’t really know, right? Perhaps your search for that errant ball in the rough delayed your game enough that you missed the guy crashing a stop sign through that intersection. In other words, you weren’t T-boned because you weren’t in that intersection. A simple choice to search for the ball saved your life.
A brother Marine — “a brother by a different mother” as we Marines often say — told me the story of how golf, as a result of a choice, really did save his life. And he knew it and lived to talk about it.
Typical of Marines, it didn’t take but a moment after introducing ourselves to each other to form an instant “brotherly” bond of tough circumstances and shared experiences. Chris and I were attending a ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point in Havelock to honor Marines killed flying the A-6 “Intruder” all-weather attack aircraft and the Grumman TC-4C, the aircraft used to train “Intruder” bombardier-navigators.
This instant bond formed by rough service together is one of the many joys of being a Marine that, all-in-all, transcend the sorrows of being a Marine, of which there are many. Chris would ultimately share one of those sorrows with me.
Sitting in the front row together, Chris opened up about his life and career as a Marine.
“I came to the front row not because I like the front row,” he said. “I don’t. I sit here because,” as he put it, “I can’t hear a damn thing anymore.” His hearing had been impaired by the best years of his life working around shrieking jet engines and ram air turbines, hydraulic jennies, ground power units and any number of other roaring, earsplitting, auditory-killing, aviation ground support equipment necessary to accomplish his mission as a jet mechanic. Chris’ hearing was just one of the many sacrifices offered on America’s altar through service in the Marines, just like those offered by other USMC disciples.
Chris knows his hearing loss was a necessary evil, a penalty that “came with the turf.” And he knows his hearing loss pales in comparison to the sacrifice of one’s life or limb, an all-too-common cost borne by so many Marines and their families.
Despite the penalty Chris paid for his service, he knew he was actually very lucky. You see, he was there. He was alive. He could attend the remembrance ceremony. The memorial ceremony brochure honored, among others, the nine Marines who could not attend in person — those killed in the crash of the TC-4C assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA)-202 in October 1975 at MCAS Cherry Point.
Chris was a young Marine serving with VMA-202 that crucial October morning, making a little extra money every month in flight pay by serving as an aircrewman aboard the Grumman TC-4C, flying duties served in addition to his primary maintenance responsibilities. He was scheduled to be one of the two enlisted aircrew on that fateful flight.
Early on the day of the crash, his boss offered him the morning off. He suggested Chris play a round of golf. That decision took Chris off the flight schedule.
“We heard the sirens while we were playing and rushed back to the squadron to learn of the crash,” Chris told me. His boss, Gunnery Sgt. Cooper, made the apparently simple decision to take the flight in Chris’ place, never to return.
That choice to play golf instead of flying saved Chris’ life.
Knowing the consequences of that choice provokes some guilt as well as sorrow, one of many sorrows Chris experienced, like all Marines experience, during their service.
“Why Coop and not me?” Chris wonders. Thankfully, the guilt and sorrow are tempered by the joy of service shared with brother Marines.
Many of our choices seem simple. Routine. Mundane. Unimportant in the big scheme of things. But are they, really? Maybe it’s better we often don’t know the result of our choices. On the other hand, though, we must know our choices have consequences. Our decisions shift the space-time continuum more often than we know.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
