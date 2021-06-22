My father only “graduated” the eighth grade, but he was a magna cum laude graduate of the school of hard knocks.
Tough old guy, I can remember that if I fell and hurt my knee or something, he’d dismiss it with, “It’s all in your mind.” It didn’t feel like it was in my mind. My knee was in pain!
But pain wasn’t “in” my knee, at least it wasn’t a constituent part of my knee. And if my brain had been scanned, no pain neurons would have been discovered. Of course, Pop said “mind,” not brain. But, if pain wasn’t truly in my knee and if pain wasn’t demonstrably in my brain, where was it? The answer is, nobody knows.
Back before the 17th century, folks, if they had thought about it, would have said, “Sure, Michael, the pain’s in your knee,” and mean exactly that. They thought properties like pain, colors, smells, etc., were literally integral parts of things. Even now, in everyday parlance one might say something like “a banana ‘is’ yellow.”
However, psychologist Riccardo Manzotti says bananas are only yellow in a certain background light. He says we’ve been taught that colors are different wavelengths of light. However, change the environment and the same wavelength will yield a different color.
Newton, who introduced the word “spectrum,” dismissed the notion that colors are “in” light. “In them (light rays) there is nothing else than a certain Power and Disposition to stir up a Sensation of this or that Colour.”
Yet another scientist, physicist Galileo Galilei, proposed that properties, colors, pain, and so on, did not exist, period. They were brain-based illusions. And since illusions can’t be studied, they had no place in scientific methodology.
Later, behavioral psychology, principally founded by John Watson, then promulgated by B. F. Skinner, insisted that modern science eliminate subjective consciousness and focus only on what can be observed. But isn’t that leaving out part of the story? Maybe.
Former New York University philosopher Thomas Nagel wrote a famous article in 1974 titled “What Is It Like to Be a Bat?” Nagel’s article claimed that no amount of third-person knowledge could tell us what it is like to be a bat. For one thing, bats use sonar, a form of perception not similar to any sense that humans have; therefore there is no reason to suppose we can describe what it’s like to be a bat.
But Tufts University philosopher Daniel Dennett takes issue. Dennett points out that we’ve now developed the art of echolocation — in police speed traps and in space exploration — to a higher level than bats. Moreover, researchers led by British Durham University psychologist Lore Thaler have demonstrated that people can be taught to navigate their environment by echolocation. Blind people, for example, can learn to create noise by “mouth clicks” and generate echoes to guide themselves.
What we’re talking about here is brain/mind business and whether the twain can meet. The brain is physical, so less of a problem there. But the mind, that’s something else. It’s conscious perception, consciousness that varies with the individual.
Can consciousness even be described or ever be understood? How does a 3-pound mass of wet tissue generate immaterial thoughts and feelings of life, of one’s own mortality, of consciousness?
In 2005, Christof Koch, former chief scientist of the Allen Institute for Brain Science, and Francis Crick, British molecular biologist and Nobel Prize winner for his work in solving DNA structure, theorized that a brain part called the “claustrum” is the very seat of consciousness. Three years later, a team at the Riken Brain Science Institute in Japan supported Koch’s and Click’s theory by stimulating the claustrum of rats. When stimulated, consciousness clicked off — they were off-line. Stimulated again, consciousness clicked on. The rats were back on-line.
Many scientists believe consciousness is composed of a combination of arousal, regulated by the brainstem, and awareness, which is a complete mystery. Koch, Crick, the Riken Brain Science Institute and others have shown that correlates of consciousness can be evinced by stimulating various brain segments. But correlates are still only “evidence” of consciousness, they are not consciousness itself.
Yet the search for the essence of consciousness is closing in. But do we want it to? Assuming it can be done, do we really want to lay bare all that there is to define us as human?
In the 17th century, French philosopher René Descartes famously said, “Cogito ergo sum” (I think, therefore I am). Descartes explained his syllogism in his Principles of Philosophy. Essentially, he said he was thinking, and whatever thinks must exist. It’s all in his mind — consciousness, proof of existence.
So Descartes’ quip was a bit more eloquent, but my father wasn’t, after all, too far off the mark.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.