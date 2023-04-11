Like much of the Earth, America is burning. Every year, thanks to climate change, temperatures are setting blistering new records and wildfires are consuming millions of acres, devastating precious woodlands, arable land, irreplaceable plant life, wildlife habitats, human habitats and human beings.
Carbon emissions caused by setting fire to fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal do not just cause extreme heat and wildfires — and, incidentally, air pollution. They also cause floods. Melting polar ice caps cause ocean levels to rise and warm which, in turn, causes catastrophic hurricanes and “hundred-year floods” seemingly every year.
Ominously, although some American rivers and reservoirs are being engorged with unexpected torrential rains, “atmospheric rivers” and flooding, other rivers and reservoirs are evaporating, creating drought conditions and looming water emergencies for millions of Americans. All are caused by climate instability.
A U.N. report on climate change released on March 20 indicated, “Human activities have already transformed the planet at a pace and scale unmatched in recorded history.” The report issued a warning: Within the next 10 years, the planet will pass a threshold “beyond which climate disasters will become so extreme that people will not be able to adapt. Basic components of the Earth system will be fundamentally, irrevocably altered. Heat waves, famines and infectious diseases could claim millions of lives by century’s end.”
Incredibly, millions of Americans do not take this crisis seriously. The Neros in this nation’s MAGAverse fiddle blissfully every day while America continues to burn fossil fuels. In Congress and in statehouses around the country, MAGA politicians display mind-boggling ignorance, very much in the spirit of the treasonous ex-president who pulled America out of the Paris Climate Accords, denouncing “global warming hoaxters.”
The existential dangers facing our globe find shockingly little credence in the MAGAverse. Inundated daily, as they are by lies and disinformation cascading from the mouths of right-wing politicians and media celebrities, MAGA voters and viewers are played for suckers every day.
Fox News’ gaslighting specialists, the propaganda wing of the Republican Party, have effectively convinced their viewers that the most terrifying threats to America are: wokeness, cancel culture, critical race theory, drag shows, a “stolen” election, Dominion voting machines, the Jan. 6 Select Committee and Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Floating daily in this cesspool of distraction, Fox viewers have little time or oxygen left to sniff the air of reality, to process, say, crises other than climate change: rampant gun violence; the widening wealth gap between America’s rich and its middle and lower classes; crumbling infrastructure; human rights stripped from women; the dismantling of voting rights; resurgent racism and sexism; creeping Fascism; domestic terrorism; and political violence.
These are among things that matter in the real world, phenomena supported by facts and science and phenomena that threaten our health, safety and our democracy.
Sadly, the millions of Americans who inhabit this MAGAverse are sufficient to clog the arteries of a nation trying to manage these crises, crises that require immediate attention. How profoundly tragic is it that life and death issues related to Earth, air, fire and water are being brokered by legions of predatory con artists and their gulls?
Today’s Republican Party, sired by Trump and suckled by Fox, has successfully distorted reality in order to inflame their viewers’ anger over peripheral cultural issues.
Their followers have been bamboozled by their lies, to such an extent that they have become oblivious to the fact that their world and their lives are also threatened by the violent changes in our climate.
“What’s Up, Doc?” We are living in a Looney Tunes world. When the cartoon faces of MAGA Republicans like Louie Gomert, Ron Johnson, Kevin McCarthy, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, et al., fill the television screen and begin to speak, we might as well be listening to Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, or Porky Pig.
We know we are being taken on a tragicomic voyage to “Tunes Town,” a fantasy voyage into the abyss, into a laughable liar land. It would be hilarious if it were not so dangerous … if America and the world were not in such deep trouble.
However dreadful the outcome, we can be sure of one thing: The primary cause will be human stupidity.
“That’s all, folks!”
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com. For further information or if you wish to become active locally can contact Laurie O’Loughlin and her “Climate Crisis Working Group” at ccwgmoore@gmail.com.
(1) comment
"Today’s Republican Party, sired by Trump and suckled by Fox, has successfully distorted reality in order to inflame their viewers’ anger over peripheral cultural issues." SAVAGE!
Seriously though, I completely agree with the sentiment expressed in this letter. The issue of climate change is one of the most pressing and urgent challenges facing our planet today. It is deeply concerning that there are still so many individuals who refuse to take this crisis seriously, and instead continue to prioritize their own political interests and agenda.
But you know who DOES care about the climate crisis? Gen Z. And their voting participation has been trending upward since 2014.
It is evident that Generation Z is highly concerned about the climate crisis and its potential to cause irreversible damage to our planet. As they come of age, many have become increasingly vocal and active in advocating for environmental policies and practices that can mitigate this threat. However, some Gen Zers believe that their efforts are being hindered by the inaction and denialism of MAGA Republicans and Boomers, who they see as prioritizing short-term economic gains over the long-term health of the planet. As a result, some Gen Zers have expressed the sentiment that change will only come when these groups are removed from office / pass away, clearing the way for a more environmentally conscious society to emerge. While this perspective may be seen as extreme or dismissive, it underscores the deep frustration and sense of urgency that many Gen Zers feel about the climate crisis and the need for swift action.
