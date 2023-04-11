Like much of the Earth, America is burning. Every year, thanks to climate change, temperatures are setting blistering new records and wildfires are consuming millions of acres, devastating precious woodlands, arable land, irreplaceable plant life, wildlife habitats, human habitats and human beings.

Carbon emissions caused by setting fire to fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal do not just cause extreme heat and wildfires — and, incidentally, air pollution. They also cause floods. Melting polar ice caps cause ocean levels to rise and warm which, in turn, causes catastrophic hurricanes and “hundred-year floods” seemingly every year.

(1) comment

Lisa Wells
Lisa Wells

"Today’s Republican Party, sired by Trump and suckled by Fox, has successfully distorted reality in order to inflame their viewers’ anger over peripheral cultural issues." SAVAGE!

Seriously though, I completely agree with the sentiment expressed in this letter. The issue of climate change is one of the most pressing and urgent challenges facing our planet today. It is deeply concerning that there are still so many individuals who refuse to take this crisis seriously, and instead continue to prioritize their own political interests and agenda.

But you know who DOES care about the climate crisis? Gen Z. And their voting participation has been trending upward since 2014.

It is evident that Generation Z is highly concerned about the climate crisis and its potential to cause irreversible damage to our planet. As they come of age, many have become increasingly vocal and active in advocating for environmental policies and practices that can mitigate this threat. However, some Gen Zers believe that their efforts are being hindered by the inaction and denialism of MAGA Republicans and Boomers, who they see as prioritizing short-term economic gains over the long-term health of the planet. As a result, some Gen Zers have expressed the sentiment that change will only come when these groups are removed from office / pass away, clearing the way for a more environmentally conscious society to emerge. While this perspective may be seen as extreme or dismissive, it underscores the deep frustration and sense of urgency that many Gen Zers feel about the climate crisis and the need for swift action.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days