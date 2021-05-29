BY STEVE EARWOOD
I’m sure that Julia Latham, the attorney, mother and LGBTQ advocate who writes occasional op-ed pieces for The Pilot, is a wonderful person who wishes only the best for her family and children, as we all do. That said, I found her May 12 column to be self-serving and, frankly, aggravating.
Like so many liberals, she seems to believe that the rights of the few should take precedence over the rights of the many. Toward that end, she took school board member Robert Levy to task for proposing rules that would rely on biology to determine student access to restroom facilities and certain athletic programs.
Ms. Latham wondered why Mr. Levy fixated on restroom and locker room issues “given the lack of local problems.” She cited the fact that “no area school has raised issues involving transgender students’ bathroom use or locker room use” to support that position.
While I don’t know it for a fact, I would presume that Mr. Levy was merely trying to be proactive in anticipation of what might happen down the road. I always have found it better to have a rule or a plan already in place than to have to create one in reaction to events and circumstances.
If Moore County schools were to establish guidelines like those proposed by Mr. Levy, one would think it would provide direction for parents on both sides of the issue.
Those who favor a strict biological interpretation of gender would know that their children were sharing facilities only with those of like physical makeup. Likewise, those who favor letting their children decide their own gender regardless of biology would know that it might be advantageous to look elsewhere for an environment more conducive to the alternative lifestyle we hear so much about.
Now, I’m told I tend to get a little preachy and I apologize for that, but I just get so tired of everyone ignoring the elephant in the room as it relates to this situation. I am both surprised and concerned that no one in this debate seems willing to address what is right and what is wrong from the biblical perspective.
I know this is plowing close to the corn, but I still believe what I was taught as a child and that is that our Creator made man and woman, both equal, neither below nor above the other. I don’t know about your religion, but mine says nothing about God’s children being given the option of deciding for themselves whether to be Adam or Eve.
Think about that for a moment. Today, we live in a society in which liberal lawyers tell us that 16-year-olds who murder their parents or schoolmates or even random strangers are not mature enough to understand the ramifications of their actions and, as a result, should not be subject to the same consequences as adults.
Remarkably, many of those same lawyers also try to tell us that while kids may not know that taking the life of another human being is unacceptable, they are fully capable of determining their own gender identities in defiance of basic biology.
My belief is that most of those under 18 who question their own genders do so simply for the attention. We live in an age in which kids no longer are the primary focus in many homes. They must compete with their parents’ careers, with television and a constantly expanding series of options on the worldwide web.
Many parents are so focused on social media today that they don’t even pay attention to one another, much less to their youngsters. As a result, kids will do almost anything for attention, especially when the behavior is reinforced by a society that calls it “special.”
Every kid wants to be “special,” so if special is renouncing one’s own biology, then there’s no wonder we’ve got 12- and-13-year-olds telling Mommy and Daddy that they are girls trapped in boys’ bodies and vice versa.
In summation — and with apologies to the Wendy’s Hamburger folks — just let me say that “parts is parts.” You can pick your friends, you can pick your horse, but you can’t pick your parts. Live with the ones you’ve got and thank the Lord you’ve got ’em.
Steve Earwood is a Southern Pines resident.
This column really isn't worth dignifying with a response, and yet I feel compelled to point out a few things. First: trans people are not a recent invention. There have been trans and gender non-conforming people for as long as there have been humans. I am truly sorry that you are so repressed that you can't think outside of your very narrow worldview. Second: if parents want to regulate their children's behavior at school based on biblical teachings, then they should send them to a religious school. Last I checked, this "debate" was regarding public school, which is not based on Christianity.
If there was ever a column that is worth dignifying with a response, this is it and a good one at that. There may have been trans people for as long as there have been humans, but only in the last few years have they been released and then some nuts gave them go ahead to create havoc for the rest of the ninety plus percent of us with common sense. Elected officials both in Raleigh and Moore with your non-conforming views will be looking for a job after the next election.
Great Column
