Pulling onto N.C. 5 recently became very interesting, insofar as one could not pull onto 5. The cars from the stoplight at McKenzie turning onto 5 were not even the end of the bumper-to-bumper line. It went down to the turn for Morganton and beyond.
I could not see what was causing it, and so I assume it was the volume of people who live here now.
OK, that might be the cost of living here, but it caused me, while waiting patiently in line creeping toward Morganton, to wonder what will happen as we continue to grow this particular stretch of road.
I know the USGA and Pinehurst Resort have grand plans, and I think that, in theory, they are great plans. But it is when the actual “rubber meets the road” that worries me. Adding a wing of rooms and meeting spaces right where the croquet courts now reside will, of necessity, push cars onto N.C. 5. How could it not?
When folks congregate at the resort hotel, they jitney to and from, but should you be coming in for a conference or driving in to stay right there at the club, chances are you will be using N.C. 5. You may wish to go between Pinehurst and Southern Pines, and chances are you will go down N.C. 5.
How will we accommodate all these new activities on a road that cannot grow its width?
There are so many places that would seem to be easier to develop — although the club may not now own the land — that I wish they would create their conference center and rooms elsewhere.
I don’t know how many major tournaments we will be hosting here, but we still are a smaller town, and how we add to our roads is as important as adding to our bottom line.
N.C. 5 presents a unique challenge because of the railroad overpass and tracks, let alone the houses that line the road. I wish I could impart a piece of great wisdom here in the way of a plan on how magically to gain yardage on each side of the road that can be developed, but alas, I cannot imagine how to make this get better.
All I do know is that by sheer dint of population that road was “nose-to-tail” jammed up. Managing how we grow and where we allow growth is critical, and planning for it needs to be based on flow and facts along with the desire to have more tax dollars flowing in.
We are a growing community, and how we grow needs the vision of projected growth along with projected movement, coupled with how retain our lifestyle and identity as a caring and friendly town.
I am not opposed to growth. Growth comes in three ways: growth, planned and managed growth or growth. Growth will come. It is in the planning and management that we keep our identity and serve our resident population along with serving the temporary folks who enjoy our town and amenities.
The tourists add to our coffers and our lives, but it is those of us who are in it for the long haul of both commitment to our town and commitment to decades of paying taxes, buying goods and services who should be the first priority of how we grow. Our roads are a lifeline and need to be kept active and safe and efficient for all of us.
Of course if we could get that long-discussed western connector up and running, encourage its use and move some of the present traffic away from the center of Pinehurst, well, that might go a good long way toward alleviating the pressure on N.C. 5 and other roads.
In the meantime I will continue to wait my turn patiently to enter Linden Road, turn onto Beulah Hill and make my way to Morganton. Answers won’t come tomorrow, but it is getting close to too late to fix this.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
