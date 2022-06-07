In the mornings, as I leave our home on North Weymouth Road in Southern Pines and attempt to turn onto Connecticut Avenue, I often find myself asking the same question that Kyle Sonnenberg asked in this space in Sunday’s paper.
“In the financial sense of supporting balanced quality growth,” he wrote, “I think that we really need to ask ourselves if we want to continue this headlong plunge into becoming a bedroom community for out-of-town employers.”
Of that Connecticut Avenue traffic, as I’ve written before, 80 to 90 percent is headed out of town to the east in the morning rush hour. In the late afternoon, the pattern is just the opposite: The vast majority of all those cars, pickups and Jeeps are heading in the opposite direction — back into town. In other words, they’re going to and from daytime jobs in Fort Bragg.
The effect of such traffic patterns was one of the topics discussed at a “mini-summit” on development that Kyle (the retired Southern Pines town manager) and I attended a couple of weeks ago at the Senior Enrichment Center.
I thought the session, put together by the Moore County Board of Commissioners, could have been better organized and more sharply focused. But further such gatherings are apparently in the works. And the questions raised at this one — concerning the long-term effects that this “bedroom community” trend could have on our local quality of life, not to mention our property tax rates — deserve more discussion.
It quickly became clear that homebuilders in these parts and in these times face a frustrating dilemma.
On the one hand, local demand for housing has soared to unprecedented levels. On the other, anyone attempting to construct a house now confronts massive supply chain issues that can severely delay the acquisition of basic components like garage doors or flooring materials.
This is not a problem that builders or sales agents can solve alone. In the words of Travis Greene, incoming president of the Moore County Home Builders Association, “We have to work with our municipalities. … We have to come together to try to fix this for our citizens.”
In what is being described as an unprecedented time, anyone involved in the housing business also has to deal with extremely high demand on the one hand and supply chain strangulation on the other. As a result, anyone wanting a new house faces prices ranging from $180 to $300 per square foot.
And even once a dwelling has finally been built, the would-be seller often faces delays in arranging health inspections, septic tank clearance and other processes that must be completed before a home can actually be placed on the market.
“We’re down to a boots-on-ground shortage of health inspectors,” said Matt Garner, Moore County’s interim health director. “We’re trying to build back, but we have three vacancies in environmental health. Our goal is a two-week process.”
To be sure, it is easy to sympathize with a Fort Bragg soldier or anyone else who is in desperate need of affordable, nearby housing. But anyone involved in this process also needs to take into account the welfare of long-term residents and the preservation of an atmosphere that they all value so highly.
Among other things, becoming a “bedroom community” inevitably means raising property taxes to cover things like schools and roads to new neighborhoods that may be of little use to longtime residents. And those who move in and out relatively quickly are likely to have little or no vested interest in the long-term quality of life that brought the rest of us here and kept us here in the first place.
These issues and more indeed deserve discussion. And sooner, not later.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email. unc.edu.
