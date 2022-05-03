After the Royal Air Force blasted his Luftwaffe from Britain’s skies in 1940, Adolf Hitler made a very bad decision. He decided to invade Russia, leading Germany into one of the most devastating defeats in military history.
Many books and essays have been written about the Battle of Stalingrad. I looked at several sources after watching a documentary about Stalingrad: “The Catastrophe at Stalingrad (historyplace.com, 2010); “Why Did Germany Lose the Battle of Stalingrad?” (dailyhistory.org); Anthony Beever, “Stalingrad: The Fateful Siege, 1942-1943” (Penguin Books, 1998). These materials led me to the conclusion that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, at least to this point, seems to replicate not only Hitler’s savagery but also his strategic and tactical blunders during his invasion of Russia. And for similar reasons.
“The Catastrophe at Stalingrad” describes how the Germans initially routed a surprised Soviet Army, slaughtering hundreds of thousands of prisoners of war and Soviet Jews on their Eastern rampage. But during the winter of 1941-42, the Soviet forces badly mauled the German Army at the Battle of Moscow. Undeterred, Hitler mounted “Operation Blue” in the spring of ’42 to seize both the rich oil fields in the Caucasus and the region’s rail junction and industrial center in Stalingrad.
The same essay also describes how Hitler underestimated the Russian Army. Gen. Georgy Zhukov repeatedly outsmarted the German enemy with his “fighting retreats,” luring Germans deeper into Russia, extending their supply lines, leaving them short of ammunition, winter clothing and food. When Zhukov surrounded the Sixth Army at Stalingrad, he administered unrelenting artillery fire and infantry assaults until German Gen. Paulus defied Hitler and surrendered.
The Battle of Stalingrad was Germany’s second successive catastrophe. According to the “Catastrophe” documentary: “Out of an original force of 285,000 soldiers comprising the Sixth Army, 165,000 had died in Stalingrad, while some 29,000 wounded had been airlifted out. The 91,000 survivors, including 24 generals and 2,500 officers, hobbled off in the snow to begin years of captivity in Russian POW camps in bitter cold Siberia. Only 5,000 would survive the ordeal and return home.”
Germany’s defeat was a result of Hitler’s pride and incompetent leadership. Specifically:
* He was not prepared.
From the outset, according to the “Catastrophe” documentary, “the problem was a shortage of manpower. There simply were not enough available men of military age in Germany to make up for the losses already experienced in Russia.” Hitler therefore supplemented German divisions with ill-trained, ill-prepared and unreliable allies from Spain, Italy, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.
* He had an exaggerated sense of his skills.
Believing he was smarter than his generals, Hitler took total command of all operations. Gen. Alfred Jodl, German chief of operations, said of Hitler: “He did not care to hear other points of view. If they were even hinted at, he would break into short-tempered fits of enraged agitation.”
Gen. Jodl also stated that Hitler possessed an “almost mystical conviction of his own infallibility” and instructed his generals that Stalingrad would fall “only if they followed his plan.” Whenever senior officers criticized his plans, Hitler fired them and chose pliant subordinates.”
* He lacked focus.
Jodl also criticized Hitler’s odd work habits. He would stay up till 4 a.m. or so every day then sleep till noon, “when he would hold his first military conference of the day, needing to catch up on the morning’s events,” according to the documentary. Hitler was often distracted from the ongoing campaigns “by unrelated political and Nazi party events.” For example, he was “attending the annual commemoration of the (1923) Beer Hall Putsch,” at the very moment American troops were landing in North Africa.
* He lacked empathy.
German Field Marshal Erich von Manstein observed even deeper flaws: First, “He was a man who saw fighting only in terms of the utmost brutality. His way of thinking conformed more to a mental picture of masses of the enemy bleeding to death before our lines than to the conception of a subtle fencer who knows how to make an occasional step backwards in order to lunge for the decisive thrust.”
Hitler also lacked compassion for his own soldiers. Manstein said that he “never had the feeling that his heart belonged to the fighting troops. Losses, as far as he was concerned, were merely figures which reduced fighting power.” Even with casualties exceeding 20,000 per day from wounds, starvation, suicide and sub-freezing temperatures, Hitler refused to send soldiers the necessary winter gear, food and ammunition; yet he insisted they fight to their death, according to the “Catastrophe” documentary.
* Hitler confused his subordinates with contradictory and incoherent plans.
After deciding to have the Fourth Panzer Army aid the First Panzer in seizing the Caucasus oil fields, he redirected the Fourth Panzer Army, too late, back to Stalingrad once he realized he had left it undefended. Here, as elsewhere, he overruled expert field commanders who believed “it was reckless to divide one’s forces in enemy territory,” preferring always to “pick one target and attack it with overwhelming force,” according to dailyhistory.org.
* Hitler also engaged in “magical thinking.”
Hitler believed from the outset that Russia would collapse in four weeks like “a rotten structure.” Near the end, the German Army was encircled and facing certain annihilation. Hitler not only refused to acknowledge this truth, he also demanded that such dire news be shielded from the German people.
Days before Gen. Paulus’ surrender on Feb. 2, 1943, Hitler announced to the German people that Stalingrad “was ninety percent occupied and would fall at any moment,” according to Beever’s book.
When “an enthusiastic and nationalistic young officer… wearing his Knight’s Cross” volunteered to inform Hitler at the 11th hour of Sixth Army’s imminent defeat, Hitler pointed to his war board and said it could not be so. The officer later wrote: “Hitler had lost touch with reality. He lived in a world of maps and flags…It was the end of all my illusions about Hitler. I was convinced that we would now lose the war.”
Beever writes that one of Hitler’s dismissed generals referred to Hitler’s leadership in Stalingrad as “the erratic and obsessive meddling of an amateur.” This meddling was responsible for one of the worst defeats in military history — a cautionary tale for any nation in the thrall of a vain and incompetent wartime leader, like Putin.
Though Putin has not yet suffered Hitler’s humiliating defeat, and indeed may not, the magnitude of his hubris suggests that such a defeat is not out of the question.
It would, however, be a supreme irony to see Putin defeated in Ukraine, in the rubble of Mariupol, because he failed to learn the lesson learned by Hitler in the rubble of Stalingrad.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
