“Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed” is Jared Diamond’s 2005 best-seller, an exhaustive analysis of how wealthy and powerful civilizations collapsed over time, leaving only scattered, dusty ruins.
Diamond examines why these societies collapsed and whether America is on a similar catastrophic trajectory.
Diamond explains that many civilizations collapsed because they “destroyed the environmental resources on which their societies depended.” They committed “ecocide,” or “unintentional environmental suicide.”
This ecocide fell into eight categories: “deforestation and habitat destruction, soil problems (erosion, salinization and soil fertility losses), water management problems, overhunting, overfishing, effects of introduced species on native species, human population growth, and increased per-capita impact of people.”
Not surprisingly, the consequences of these changes “included food shortages, starvation, wars among too many people fighting for too few resources, and overthrows of governing elites by disillusioned masses. Eventually, population decreased through starvation, war or disease and society lost some of the political, economic and cultural complexity that it had developed at its peak.”
The collapse earlier this summer of the Surfside condo complex may seem insignificant in the context of collapsing civilizations, but it is an ominous event — like the wildfires, the melting polar cap, the intense heat waves, the hurricanes and the extraordinary flooding so common today. It is also a significant validation of the evidence produced by climate scientists and geologists who have spent years studying the effects of climate change and the rising ocean levels in Florida.
Although the southern tip of Florida has been a boon for housing development since the 1920s, high-rise development has soared over the last 40 years and continued unabated, as noted in this darkly ironic headline from the April edition of Market Reports, two months before the condo collapse:
“South Florida Housing Boom Accelerated in the First Quarter. Surging demand from Miami Beach to Palm Beach and sinking inventory drove up prices in the first three months of the year.”
Geologists warned years ago about the surging seas and the sinking bedrock. The Surfside high-rise condos and many others were:
- built on a barrier island;
- in an extremely low elevation;
- on land reclaimed from wetlands;
- on a bedrock foundation of sandstone, an extremely porous stone that “literally soaks up any water seeping through from the Atlantic, meaning that the spongelike rock is already congested with saltwater.”
“Climate scientists and geologists have long warned that these islands cannot be developed responsibly ... These are very dynamic features. We didn’t understand that these islands actually migrate until the 1970s,” said Orrin Pilkey, a professor emeritus of geology at Duke University who has long studied sea-level rise and the over-development of the coast. “As sea level rises, they move back … It’s a tough conversation to have, but the building shouldn’t have been there,” Pilkey said in a story for NBC News, “along with a lot of other buildings. We’re due for a real awakening.’”
A 2018 engineering report discovered major design flaws and structural damage in the Surfside condos and urged prompt repair. The report was dismissed by town official Rick Prieto, who declared the building “in good shape” and the residents safe. Despite his assurance, the condo board president, Jean Woodnicki, urged immediate action since damage was clearly visible. Prieto dismissed this and other complaints.
Then, on June 24, this condo collapsed. On July 5, the other section was demolished as too dangerous for habitation. If the climate scientists and geologists are to be trusted, all the buildings in South Florida are in danger of collapse.
The reason, though unpleasant, is simple: The sea levels are rising and the land will be under water in the foreseeable future. An economic, logistical and humanitarian nightmare will certainly follow upon this: $3 trillion of property losses will be followed by millions of people relocating to inland homes. Florida is positioned to fail.
The human failings described by Diamond in his book come into play here: outsized pride, ignorance, greed, corruption, human population growth, per-capita population density, water management problems, destruction of environmental resources and rejection of the reality of climate change by powerful interest groups, as inconvenient or bogus.
Scientists, however, believe we are at a tipping point. Some believe we still have time to reverse course; others believe serious, irreparable damage has already been done and will get worse. As a nation, we seem paralyzed — or sleeping, like the poor unsuspecting souls whose world collapsed below and above them one dark night.
The failed response to the warnings about building high rises on watery sand are conceptually at one with the failed responses to the nation’s catastrophic climate events. Ominously, these failures are occurring in tandem with, and because of, the dangerous cracks in the foundation of America’s republic — deep fissures that illustrate two more of Diamond’s symptoms of collapsing societies.
First, he describes “overthrows of governing elites by disillusioned masses.” Clearly, America is witnessing vigorous efforts to undermine democracy through voter suppression, threats to a free press, attacks on political adversaries, politicization of our police and our judiciary, politicization of a deadly pandemic, surging gun violence, racially inspired murders and, most ominously, the bloody, treasonous insurrection and attempted overthrow of a presidential election.
Second, such events represent what Diamond called a civilization failing because it has lost “the political, economic, and cultural complexity that it had developed at its peak.” Or, as W.B. Yeats described more concretely: Civilizations fail when “the best lack all conviction, while the worst/Are full of passionate intensity.”
Jared Diamond’s book sounds the alarm. Persistent environmental, cultural and political failures are undermining a civilization that has lasted for 245 years. The question is whether America can muster the will to save itself from collapse.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, is the author of “Fellowship of Dust: Retracing the WWII Journey of Sergeant Frank Shaw.”
