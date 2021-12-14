Over the last 18 months, much has been written in these pages concerning public schools and education in Moore County. I would like to focus this piece on the topic of infrastructure. So, let us set the stage and then look at a solution or two.
Any government discussion on infrastructure is fraught with problems. What to do with the old? When to renovate the outdated? Where to build the new? How much to build based on guesses at population changes? How to pay for it?
Then there are the Three Laws of Government Construction, which I learned firsthand in the Army: It will be late. It will be more expensive. It will not meet the needs of those who ultimately take possession.
This is because the time horizon for government construction is five to 10 years, so there is no way to accurately forecast capacity requirements or costs. The people who design it won’t be around to occupy it. The applied sciences (technology) change too fast to keep it current, and you can’t make changes once the project design is approved.
Look at the examples here in Moore County. It has taken nearly five years to dispose of old school buildings. Want to build a new school? As the superintendent stated, “You don’t just decide one day that you want to build a school and just expect it to be open in 12 months.” It has taken three years to work out the details on three new elementary schools and one renovation. Who would take on such a hopeless and thankless task?
Thus, I recommend we take the prudent battlefield commanders’ option to a chaotic campaign: allow the situation to develop.
While that occurs, seek alternative actions which allow you additional time to gather critical information and that don’t eliminate your flexibility to adapt. Why? Because the pandemic and the internet have begun a great migration, and no one can guess where the population will settle when the music stops.
So, don’t build anything for the next seven years. To build now is to throw our tax dollars into the blackhole of ineffective infrastructure. Instead, use the money to create temporary options.
Now, that was my compromise position. However, if I were king for a day, I wouldn’t put another taxpayer dollar into the Industrial Age school infrastructure paradigm.
Here is a better option. Take, for instance, the $103 million bond to fund approved new projects and the potential $50 million for a new Carthage elementary school. Why not give that $153 million to parents with children, starting with kindergarten? Using the $14,000 average annual per student cost at the private O’Neal School in Southern Pines as a guide, that money can fund 850 students their entire 13 years of primary education at that school or its equivalent.
Better yet, give it to parents to decide how they want to educate their children, whether it be government, private, online or homeschool. This will decentralize the infrastructure requirements across a larger space.
It also funds infrastructure with a greater likelihood of having dual usage and a long-term purpose, like homes and churches. It may even spur education entrepreneurs to repurpose old schools and possibly gentrify dilapidated store fronts and buildings across the county into new education options in areas closest to students. This decentralized approach may even drive a decrease in the current cost-per-student ratio.
The Wall Street Journal recently published an article describing a large jump in entrepreneurial endeavors of Americans. The Department of Labor reports the number of self-employed Americans is at an all-time high of 9.44 million. Approximately 500,000 are recent pandemic occurrences.
Many of these endeavors are home based. Add to this the number of people now working permanently from home and the new job market is a fluid, home-based, gig, entrepreneurial, mobile economy. Forcing students into the Industrial Age, brick-and-mortar, education paradigm fails to prepare them for the future job market.
Finally, think of the savings: no new school budgets; no lost farmland for the buildings and grounds; no additional bureaucrats; lower property taxes; less carbon dioxide in the air.
Think of the benefits to the students, like an opportunity to attend a school that will leverage and develop their individual learning proclivities. Additionally, outside of the old paradigm there are no school bullies, no school lunches, no school shootings and no disrupted school years. There is only flexible learning, tailored to the student’s educational needs.
And think of the benefits to parents: no PTA or school board meetings, no transportation dilemmas, no school clothing dramas with your teenagers.
A true paradigm shift — who among our elected officials is worthy of the call to lead it? Will no one think of the children?
Nick Lasala lives in Cameron.
(1) comment
This is ridiculous. Google dpi.nc.gov . What you advocate is virtual anarchy in public education. John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.