You’ll recognize him as the eponym of genius. He’s gone now, of course; he died on April 18, 1955. But slices of his brain are still on exhibit, compliments of Thomas Stoltz Harvey.
The genius had directed that his body be cremated and his ashes scattered. Medical examiner Harvey was aware of that when he performed the autopsy. Notwithstanding, and without the family’s permission, he secretly kept the great man’s brain. Reportedly, Harvey stored the brain in a glass jar beneath a beer cooler.
Ultimately, the deceased’s son, Hans Albert, reluctantly agreed that Harvey could use the brain but “solely in the interest of science.” Having acquired family permission, Harvey took the brain to Philadelphia, where he cut it into 240 blocks and made microscopic slides of the brain tissue. The medical Mutter Museum in Philadelphia has several on display. You can view bits of Albert Einstein’s brain there.
The upshot of these medical shenanigans is how Einstein’s brain differed. For a long time people agreed with Sir Francis Galton’s opinion that bigger noggins housed bigger brains. Ergo, one could spot a smarter person by the size of his head
Einstein’s brain was actually smaller than average. However, it was larger where it counted most: areas related to math and spatial reasoning. It had thicker and more gray matter. And whereas normal brain lobes are separated by fissures, Einstein’s fissures were almost nonexistent. Scientists theorize that the close proximity of his brain lobes enabled faster communication among them.
Just how smart was Albert? Actually, nobody knows. There is no record of him ever having taken an IQ test. Scientists “theorize” that Einstein would have checked in with a 160 IQ.
But what does an IQ of 160 mean? Let’s look at IQ (intelligence quotient).
The first “true” IQ tests were devised in France by Alfred Binet and Theodore Simon in the early 20th century. Their purpose was to distinguish mentally retarded from normal but lazy kids. The Binet-Simon test measured short-term memory, analytical thinking, and mathematical ability.
Essentially, IQ tests still gauge those things. They “measure so-called underlying cognitive ability: things like memory, speed of reactions and attention, as opposed to people’s knowledge of facts.”
Scores from evaluations of one’s disparate aptitudes combine into a mental age (MA) value. The MA is divided by one’s actual age and multiplied by 100 to yield the IQ. Basically, it’s how one stacks up against cohorts who took the same test.
If scientists’ guesstimates that Einstein’s IQ of 160 are correct, he was a member of only 0.25 percent of the global population. That’s high, but not stratospheric like Marilyn vos Savant’s, whose 228 IQ is one of the highest ever recorded. For perspective, average U.S. IQ ranges from 90-119.
Many define “geniuses” not simply as those with an IQ above 140, but those who use those smarts to change the way we view our world. They come up with Earth-shaking stuff.
Using that definition, Einstein was indisputably a genius. In contrast, 50,000 Americans are in the high IQ Mensa Society, open only to the top 2 percent. But are they geniuses?
Perhaps not. Still, according to Duke University psychologist Jonathan Wai, “whether we like it or not, these people really do control our society.”
True? Yes, according to the longest running Study of Mathematically Precocious Youth (since 1971). It found that most gifted kids go on to earn doctorates, hold patents and wind up in the upper 5 percent of income earners.
Yet, despair not. Much recent research demonstrates that attributes characteristic of the “gifted” can be taught. Wendy Berliner and Deborah Eyre, co-authors of “Great Minds and How to Grow Them,” also co-direct the UK government’s National Academy for Gifted and Talented Youth. There, they study the hallmarks of so-called gifted students, then successfully teach them to average students. Says Wendy Berliner: “Research is clear that brains are malleable, new neural pathways can be forged, and IQ isn’t fixed.”
Project Bright Idea and follow-up project Nurturing for a Bright Tomorrow work along the same lines. Developed by Duke University and NC’s Department of Public Instruction, the programs train teachers to nurture signs of exceptional intelligence among students with language or economic disadvantages.
Further support that intelligence is modified by one’s environment is seen in the fact that students now score an average 20 points higher on IQ tests than in the early 20th century. Additionally, there is a strong positive correlation between states with better education systems and IQ scores. For example, Massachusetts ranks highest of any state in terms of average IQ and school system quality.
I leave you with a note sure to irritate some and delight others: ScienceTrends.com says former President Donald Trump’s 160 IQ exceeds by at least 25 points that of President George H.W. Bush; his son, President George W. Bush; Bill and Hillary Clinton; and Barack and Michelle Obama.
Honestly, did you write this whole article just to spread fake news and suggest Trump had a high IQ? If it were true then why hasn't he allowed his records to be released from the New York Military Academy to prove it? He made Obama prove his citizenship, there is no evidence that his IQ score has been publicized. Do your research before you make stupid statements.
Or Fordham or Penn?
John Misiaszek
Did Trump tell you his IQ was 160? So is that his three thousand seven hundred and seventy ninth lie?
John Misiaszek
