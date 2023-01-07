Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God” was a 1741 sermon delivered by Puritan minister Jonathan Edwards. In a small church in Enfield, Connecticut, Edwards outlined the principles of his “Great Awakening,” especially the operations of God’s will.
Preachers like Edwards labored tirelessly to scare the hell out of their congregations with hoary tales of an angry God denouncing human wickedness. Fire and brimstone sermons drew oxygen from Genesis tales of God’s willingness to wipe out entire civilizations for bad behavior.
These sermons provided the righteous with precise metrics for judging the wickedness of others from a place of bedrock virtue. Hence, a history stretching from New England’s earlier witch hangings to the U.S. Senate’s later McCarthy hearings in the 1950s.
In the secular world, dictators and tyrants throughout history assumed the trappings of gods. Think Alexander the Great, Caesar Augustus, Louis XIV, Egyptian Pharaohs, pre-World War II Japanese emperors. From their lofty perches, they projected wickedness onto their enemies as a justification for annihilating them.
Robespierre slaughtered tens of thousands of the “wicked” during his Reign of Terror, namely those who did not share his vision of an “ideal republic.” Hitler decided Jews were wicked and therefore worthy of annihilation. Stalin deemed millions of Russian and Ukrainian peasants wicked in the late 1920s and starved them to death. Putin lied about the wicked, non-existent “Fascist” Ukraine to justify his invasion. Mullahs in Iran profess to know God’s will and violently impress it on their people.
Nowadays, it seems that more people are feeling very secure in their knowledge of what God wants, and it is amazing, if not miraculous, that God’s will aligns perfectly with their political beliefs.
Fox News and InfoWars personalities routinely translate God’s desire to smite His — and their — enemies at the ballot box and elsewhere, like marchers at Black Lives Matter rallies.
Even here, in now-notorious Moore County, one particular outspoken political figure, Emily Grace Rainey, wants to interpret God’s will in the MAGA-verse.
Interviewed by law enforcement after the Dec. 3 attacks on two power transmission substations in Moore County, Rainey claimed that although she did not know the actual perpetrators or their motives, she believed that their violence was part of God’s plan.
“God works in mysterious ways,” she posted on social media, “and is responsible for the outage.” In the course of her interview with the police, Rainey denounced “the immoral drag show and the blasphemies screamed by its supporters.” And though she claimed that “God worked in mysterious ways,” Rainey nevertheless divined that “God (was) chastising Moore County.”
Rainey first developed her “brand” as an avid anti-masker during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when she videotaped herself entering a Southern Pines playground that had been closed and removing caution tape so her young child could play on the equipment. She justified her trespass by saying this is “still a free country,” and “adult people have the right to make their own health decisions.”
Rainey later joined numerous local election deniers who attended the Jan. 6, 2021 rally in Washington, D.C., saying that they were exercising their freedoms by protesting the “stolen” election results.
What perplexes, however, is why their passion for freedom does not permit a small, obscure troupe of drag entertainers the freedom to perform, before a freely attending audience, in a small theater, in a small town. In peace.
Perhaps Moore County’s citizens would be better served if these MAGA folks expressed their freedoms with less fire and less brimstone.
And with better wickedness detectors. Instead of tracking wickedness in imaginary socialist teachers, imaginary CRT lessons and a traveling drag show, they should focus their wickedness detectors on the Putin-loving, COVID-denying, pathologically lying, narcissistic, twice-impeached preacher of chaos and violence — a preacher who would dismantle the Constitution they claim to cherish.
So, let me shake the nuts and bolts in my skull to probe the thinking of these MAGA protesters: Trump good, drag show wicked; Trump scuttling the Constitution to be reinstated as president, good. Drag actors and their supporters, wicked. Refusing to wear a mask during COVID an act of personal freedom, good. Mask wearers’ desire to avoid contracting and spreading infection during COVID, wicked.
Someone shooting up power stations and shutting down electricity to 45,000 homes and causing more than 100,000 people incalculable misery, possible death, canceled medical procedures, numerous auto accidents, millions of dollars in lost business and salaries — all while garnering Moore County national headlines for bigotry and violence — good.
Why? Because Moore County is wicked and God must chastise us?
I must have been raised in a different church. I don’t know this God.
I'm with you 100% Mr. Shaw.
John Misiaszek
