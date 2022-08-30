It has been said that, to a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
This comes to mind when considering the provision for 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service employees embedded in the Inflation Reduction Act with a new budget of $80 billion to play with.
That is a big hammer.
Until now, thinking about tax fraud conjures images of Al Capone or Leona Helmsley or Enron. Most Americans think tax fraud is unacceptable and make efforts to comply with the law.
Why beef up the IRS now when so many Americans are increasingly suspicious of the integrity of government agencies? What will you look like to a new IRS investigator? You will look like a nail.
President Biden and his team have assured American citizens that the IRS is not coming after you to audit your personal income or your small business. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the percentage of audits for people making less than $400,000 or at “the lower levels” would not increase. To be clear, that is the percentage of audits, not the number of audits.
This provides little comfort when the senior editor of the Federalist, David Harsanyi, recently noted that in 2021, people making less than $25,000 were audited at a rate five times higher than everyone else. The Congressional Budget Office is also challenging the narrative that Americans making less than $400,000 need not fear an audit. The CBO confirms that at least $20 billion of the expected $124 billion in revenue will be coming from more audits on low to middle income Americans.
If the IRS really does not want to audit ordinary Americans, why not simplify the tax code so everyone could file correctly? The agents necessary to ensure compliance to the IRS will be a very big hammer indeed. The force of this blow will be felt by everyone.
In a speech during his initial campaign for president in 2008, Barack Obama floated a wish for a civilian national security force “just as strong and well-funded” as our military to achieve national security objectives. Currently, there are 40 federal agencies employing 120,000 full-time armed officers on their payroll. Of that total, 2,159 are in the IRS.
Unreported is how much of the new $80 billion budget is allocated for enforcement. The Internal Revenue Service is slated to become larger than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI and Border Patrol combined. What to make of this?
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington state Democrat, noted earlier this month in The Wall Street Journal that with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the progressive movement “delivered ... the largest-ever federal action on climate.” Additionally, the act, she said, “extends health care coverage for millions … the act will finally make the wealthy pay their fair share in taxes.”
In the editorial, no mention was made of border security, substance abuse or violent crime while touting the “largest-ever federal action on climate.” Also absent was the largest-ever expansion of the IRS in taxpayer history or inflation reduction.
Additionally, the expansion of the IRS employees as well as other branches of the federal government advances the coverage and clout of the National Treasury Employees Union. In 2018, 88 percent of the political donations from the NTEU supported the Democratic Party. This fits the political profile of most unions with contributions heavily weighted to the left. Increasing the population of federal agency workers benefits the unions, securing employment and funding the left-wing agenda — a nice insurance policy.
In its entirety, the Inflation Reduction Act may be exactly what Democratic voters had in mind when the Biden-Harris ticket won the election in 2020. But the impact of expanded government and historic climate investments will be paid for by increasing personal and corporate tax liabilities.
The unintended consequence of the well-intentioned wishes for affordable health care and renewable energy will be an unsustainable tax burden to every American wage earner.
The expansion of the Internal Revenue Service is another consequence of this “historic” legislation, created to fund the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act. The recent raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida provides a glimpse of the tactics available to a federal agency with supersized power, enabled by legal authority.
Imagine defending yourself against an accusation of improper filings and tax evasion. It will be a costly endeavor at best, unaffordable to most people caught up in the system. The strong arm of justice is holding the hammer.
Connie Lovell lives in Pinehurst.
(1) comment
To be clear, the IRS does NOT write the tax laws, Congress does. The IRS enforces the laws passed by Congress. Direct your complaints about tax simplification to Congress not the IRS.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.