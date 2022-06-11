Many people today seem far too comfortable judging historical events, individuals and values without recognizing the historical context in which they occurred, lived or existed. I truly believe that doing so is simply intellectual laziness.
Judgments made without proper analysis lack depth of comprehension and credibility. Nothing in history can be accurately understood without recognition of its context.
At the time the Constitution was drafted, there was serious and heated conflict between the Federalists who believed in a strong central government and the Democratic Republicans who fervently believed that the states themselves should be stronger than the federal government. The Democratic Republicans greatly feared a government with too much power. We had experienced that under the heavy hand of the British monarchy.
The newly born country was floundering under our first version of a constitution, the Articles of Confederation. That document gave virtually no power to the federal government. The federal government had no power to tax, could not regulate foreign or interstate commerce and (lacking an executive branch) had no power to enforce the acts passed by Congress.
There was no way to fund an army or a navy and no way to defend this infant experiment, as the states’ contribution to the federal government was essentially voluntary. The United States were indeed very loosely and tenuously “united.”
With the historical context in which the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights were drafted in mind, think about what the purpose and meaning of the Second Amendment were for the Founding Fathers. The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads, “A well-regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Read that again. Isn’t the purpose specifically stated? Can the right be divorced from that purpose? Should it be? Apparently, legislators and courts have done so and continue to do so. I’m not so sure that hasn’t been a result of lobbying dollars rather than textual analysis or thoughtful jurisprudence — but that’s a different matter altogether.
In the years leading up to the Revolutionary War, during that war, and in the years immediately following, the militias were organized by the Colonies themselves. As a matter of fact, the Colonies required all able-bodied free men to bear arms and serve in those militias. What does the term “well-regulated” militia mean? Logically, the Founding Fathers envisioned and were referring to militias as they existed and were in use at the time.
Since militias were generally required by and under the control of the Colonial governments, the “regulation” would unquestionably have been that of the Colony and its government. Our armed forces were new entities; they had not yet been funded and nobody knew what they could or would become.
At the time, the Colonial militias were intended primarily to be ready and able to defend against foreign invaders and had been in the Revolutionary War itself for that purpose.
Arguably the Democratic Republicans also feared they might someday need to be used if a Colony (now a State) had to defend itself against an abusive federal government.
The idea that militias were or at any time could be random organizations formed by citizens to determine their own goals, rules and deployment is clearly not contemplated in the Second Amendment. An unrestricted right to gun ownership for purposes other than service in a well-regulated militia (as it meant and was understood to mean at the time) is a misreading and misunderstanding of what the Second Amendment specifically says and more importantly, its purpose.
Gun ownership today bears absolutely no resemblance or relation to the needs and purposes that existed in 1791. Hiding behind an interpretation of the Second Amendment blind to its intent in order to prevent placing any limitations on gun procurement, ownership and use is mere sophistry. The Second Amendment should not be a blanket license for all citizens to arm themselves for any purpose they might choose. It was never intended to be such. Its intent and purpose were and are clear.
Consequently, we can and should move forward with common sense restrictions on who may own firearms, what firearms and ammunition one may own, what one must do in order to own firearms and arguably for what purpose they may do so. None of those efforts would be violative of meaning or intent of the Second Amendment.
Robert Bierbaum is a Moore County educator and attorney.
(1) comment
Interesting opinion. Until the government removes guns from criminals, radicals, and Terrorists...FIRST ...your proposal places the American People at risk
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.