The disastrous damage recently inflicted on Florida by Hurricane Ian — and the subsequent passage of a more subdued version through our area — brought back some intense memories.
A version of this column first appeared in August of 2015, marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and how some of us from Moore County experienced its devastating aftermath in the New Orleans area.
“Mr. Bouser?” said the weary voice on the other end of the phone call that awakened me at 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2005. “I’m terribly sorry to bother you. But my name is Eddie Farve, and I’m the mayor of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.”
That call came 11 days after the Gulf Coast had been struck by what came to be considered the worst natural disaster in American history: Hurricane Katrina. And who could ever forget what followed in the next days and months?
Earlier that week, I had received an email from Pilot reader William Dean, of Carthage, who had offered a good idea: Moore County should adopt one of the many towns that Katrina had ravaged.
“A Way Our Community Can Help” read the headline of a column of mine appearing on that Wednesday’s front page. The local response was so encouraging that some of us began putting out long-distance feelers to various communities in hopes of finding one that might make a good match.
Then came that wee-hours phone call of Sept. 9 — after which appeared another front page column, whose headline read: “A Way Our Community Can Help.” But by the time that paper came off the press, things had unfolded so quickly that a half-dozen of us had already taken a hastily arranged trip to Bay St. Louis, just to see for ourselves.
The memories of that brief visit would forever remain vivid for the members of our little group, which (besides staff writer Matt Moriarty and me) included Southern Pines Mayor Frank Quis; Susan Purser, superintendent of Moore County Schools; Bob Boone, a vice president of FirstHealth of the Carolinas; and Kelly Miller, CEO of Pine Needles and MidPines, who had lined up a private plane for us.
I’ll never forget sitting in numb silence as our plane approached what was left of the small Bay St. Louis airport and we watched mile after unrelenting mile of total devastation rolling beneath us. As for the downtown, I remember thinking it was a scaled-down version of what bombed-out Berlin must have looked like in 1945.
Our newly formed group was called Moore Friends for Mississippi. And once on the ground, we quickly began making orientation visits to meet with some key people — including the personable Mayor Farve — to get a better handle on the needs and how we might help meet them.
While the others in our party held further sessions with town officials, I found myself on a quick fact-finding side trip with an impressive lady named Sherry Ponder as my guide. She was the school board chairperson, and her husband, Randy, was publisher of the local Sea Coast Echo.
The newspaper office had been leveled — and all its priceless bound volumes of back issues washed away. So the Ponders had turned their home — one of the few left standing in a once-nice neighborhood that had become a tangle of wreckage and broken trees — into a makeshift newsroom. The interior had been stripped down to concrete, and so many once-prized possessions were now piles of junk.
Sherry confided that at first, she and her husband and their 9-year-old son had sat outside and regarded the approaching Katrina almost as some kind of lark. But they rushed inside as soon as saltwater waves began coursing across the lawn and over their ankles. Soon the water inside was up to their chests, and they were preparing to escape into the attic before it began to recede.
“The water was in here about an hour-and-a-half,” she told me, “and then it receded so quickly that it was just sweeping furniture and everything to the door. My son kept yelling, ‘My Legos! There go my Legos!’”
Though they lost nearly everything, the Ponders felt lucky that they had not ended up housed in one of the rows of refrigerated trailers — a makeshift morgue — that we passed on the way back downtown. All told, Katrina took more than 1,800 lives, displaced a million people, and caused more than $100 billion in property damage.
Our group returned from its brief visit with some unforgettable memories, a better idea of the specific needs, and a solid determination to do what we could to help meet them.
We busy Moore Friends volunteers were blessed when, at one of our early meetings back home, volunteer Pam Partis came on board as our unpaid executive director. She spent untold hours, days and months making things happen and turning our hopes into realities.
A rather amazing amount of assistance ended up flowing from up here to down there — ranging from cash contributions to high school football uniforms to a semitrailer full of toilet paper to dozens of Army surplus tents to help in restoring an adopted park to fundraising golf tournaments.
“All in all,” Bob Boone later wrote, “our small county of 78,000 people raised over $1 million in goods, services and in-kind donations to help our neighbors to the south.”
And all because of one early morning phone call.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.