I know that a year can feel like a long time, but is it really? Yes, if you are on a diet or learning to play the flute or wearing a mask. No, if it is the length of time since your spouse died of COVID-19.
Each new virus, be it COVID or any other, brings with it the need to be resilient, and the need for science to go into overdrive to understand its nature, its mutations and how best to fight it. Bravo for former President Trump getting the business of developing the vaccine going at a speedy rate.
The changing notices of what to do and when to act happen when science is learning about something new at warp speed. A new virus is a moving target and, unlike TV shows, the answer is not found in 40 minutes and is not absolute. Just why we expect that is a mystery to me.
Dr. Fauci and others have given guidance as fast as they can to keep the nation going toward normal. Of course he changed his guidance when science became clearer on each issue they were studying. That is the scientific process. Sane human beings change with the facts.
The entire globe has been fighting this viral monster for over a year, and one thing seems clear: A vast majority of doctors, nurses and medical scientists support the wearing of masks to help limit spread. They also would like to see all of us vaccinated.
We know how flu gets passed around each and every winter through this community and others. Have you noticed that the cases of flu have been de minimus this year since we have been distancing and wearing masks?
And COVID-19 is deadly. If you don’t think that is true, then you need to visit more than 500,000 homes and ask if they chose to lie about the death of their loved ones. I don’t think that number is wrong, and we have seen spikes across the nation, before vaccinations, when people gathered in large groups.
Does everyone who violates the mandate die or even get COVID-19? Of course not. Some folks for whatever reason are either blessedly lucky or have a predisposition to fight it. I don’t know why some people who never smoked get cancer either.
The new cry about tyranny and oppression by masking and distancing is equally a mystery to me. Yes, things are looking better as people get vaccinated, and yes, I think we will see within the next six months a real relaxation of some of the rules. However, I will be guided by science and not by politics for the simple reason that the virus doesn’t give a rat’s patooty about your affiliation. The virus is looking for a host; that is its sole job, and it wants to reproduce as quickly as it can. What you don’t want to do is give it a chance.
Now I admit I put my health and that of my family and community first, and I am sure the anti-maskers feel they do too. However, if the hardest thing scientists ask me to do is mask and keep a distance to protect others — and not forever, just until we have a handle on this — gosh, how hard is that?
We are not being told to not vote, not read, not use the internet, not get pregnant, not to worship, not to marry.
We are being asked to delay our closeness until we can know that we are more safe than at risk. Would these folks have said they have a right to leave their lights on during a blackout in World War II? I doubt that; they would have complied because it made everyone safer.
Had we acted as a nation faster and harder in the beginning, it is likely that we would not have had to put in a year of this — but we did not.
Listen, here is the truth when I speak with doctors and nurses who are tending the COVID-19 patients or working in the ER: They want us masked and distanced. And if you have said that “Heroes work here” is true, then you cannot also say it is a hoax and not listen to their pleas.
If the worst thing that hits your family is a mask and distancing, you should thank the Lord and keep faith that the end is in sight. It sure beats visiting a grave.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
