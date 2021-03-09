Were there really ever times when news reporting was balanced, fair, objective? When U.S. presidents spoke presidential stuff and government legislators compromised and legislated?
When admiration accrued to those who faced personal tragedy stoically — think Jacqueline Kennedy — not as victims, publicly grubbing for pity or wallowing in it? When deeply personal, private matters were kept deeply personal and private? Or are those just fairytales?
Online, James Charles recently offered insight into today’s version of keeping private matters private. Charles is a social media “influencer.”
Social media influencers develop a following by sharing quality content that inspires, entertains, informs, and connects them with their followers.
Charles used social media to “open up” about something “deeply personal.” The subject of Charles’ deeply personal divulgence stems from occurrences while taping the finale of his YouTube original.
Charles’ story is best recounted by a fellow makeup “artist” and influencer named Norvina. Norvina informs us that Charles “began farting and continued that ‘gassy’ behavior every 3 minutes.”
Charles “shared” his remembrance of his unsavory deportment on Yahoo.com/entertainment. He, himself, was hugely entertained by his windy assault: “HAHAHAHAHA I don’t remember what I ate, but I farted at least 50 times during the finale,” Charles wrote, with attached skull emoji.
If content of the quality Mr. Charles shared has inspired, entertained, or favorably influenced you, visit his YouTube original, “Instant Influencer.” Though, it may not be safe to “follow” him.
Similar personal and private revelations daily suppurate and spew out of social media, online “platforms” largely existing for swapping ignorance: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Yahoo, TikTok, and so on. Here’s a random sample of social media “postings” I pilfered from Yahoo.com/entertainment back in 2020:
- Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, “broke down in tears while talking about growing up as Miley’s little sister: ‘I was that person that no one gave a s--t about.’ It was absolutely unbearable.”
- “Baywatch’s” Pamela Anderson explained that she and Jon Peters had decided to “uncouple” after their 12-day marriage.
- Fans elucidated the mystery of Shakira’s tongue wagging during a Super Bowl show, “educating uncultured ppl on what a zaghrouta is, it’s not some tongue flicking thing. Zaghrouta is used by Middle East women in times of celebration and Shakira is half Arab.”
- “Dukes of Hazzard” star Jessica Simpson was body-shamed for performing in her “mom jeans”: “Jumbo Jessica Simpson Packin’ on the Pounds” and “Jessica Simpson: This Is How She Rolls.” Jessica was devastated. It broke her heart. She began drinking to block out the pain.
- John Oates of Hall and Oates fame opened up about his sexual past and admitted that he’s lost track of how many women he slept with back during the height of the duo’s success. “I’m sure it was thousands. I’ve lost track.”
- “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner “showed off her twerking skills for all to see on her BFF’s TikTok page.”
Unfortunately, social media stuff like that captures the zeitgeist of today’s USA. And, unfortunately, whether it ever existed, or not, we can forget all about balanced, fair, objective news reporting. Correspondent Katie Couric has explained that most no longer even want objective news. What they do want is “affirmation of their pre-existing beliefs . . . affirmation not information.”
Former President Trump was light years ahead on that score. Think what you will of Trump, but the guy caught the world flat-footed with a masterful manipulation of social media.
Before Twitter and most other social media sites muzzled him, one of Trump’s “tweets” asserted that House Speaker Nancy Patricia D’Alesandro Pelosi was a “sick woman, she’s got a lot of mental problems. Pray for her.”
To be fair, Trump’s tweet about Pelosi responded to her description of him as “morbidly obese.” She then trumped her own statement, saying Trump lacked “class,” before observing that his “inappropriate comments will follow him and his staff like ‘doggy doo’ on their shoes.” (How classy is that?) Nancy did say she prayed for Trump, too.
President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., before being elected last fall, called his predecessor “President Tweety” and referred to Trump as a “fool.” But then, Trump’s long-standing derogatory description of Uncle Joe was “Sleepy Joe.” Biden fired back, calling Trump’s voters the “dregs of society,” and alleging that black Trump voters were “not really black.”
Trump never said whether he prayed for Uncle Joe, or vice versa. Joe did pray that Nancy, on record as vehemently opposing big political fundraisers, would hold big political fundraisers for him. Nancy said she would. Seems to have worked.
My sincerest apologies, but with gravest sorrow, I must report that Statista.com says 78 percent of U.S. women and 65 percent of U.S. men are now social media users.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
