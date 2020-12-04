December is a month of rhythm and tradition, a busy time getting ready for the holiday season and wrapping up the end of the year.
It’s no different here in The Pilot newsroom. This is the time of year we begin turning our attention to two annual end-of-the-year features that anchor our last couple of papers: The Pilot Newsmaker of the Year story and list of the top 10 stories of the year.
Like most of 2020, the coronavirus has turned this tradition on its head, forcing us to think more creatively about the year that has been.
The newsmaker story, which marks its 24th year, is not meant as an honor or award. It is instead intended to highlight a person, people or issue that had the greatest impact on news in Moore County during the year.
We usually begin talking about newsmaker candidates in October, batting around ideas, measuring impact, weighing the pros and cons. While we prefer the designee be a person, we’ve also tended to follow different paths. We first chose a group of individuals in 2007: a loose confederacy of four men — designated “the Gadflies” — who played starring roles in controversies that convulsed the county that year.
In back-to-back years — 2013 and 2014 — we moved away from specific people. We focused on the substantial achievements of the area’s high school athletes and recognized 2013 as “the year of the athlete.” In 2014, The Pilot chose Pinehurst Resort as newsmaker for its never-before-achieved feat of hosting the USGA’s U.S. Open and Women’s Open in consecutive weeks on course No. 2.
This year, the story of the year is the coronavirus, hands down. But that subject was overly broad. The coronavirus story bore many facets worthy of exploration, but how to pick just one?
As the newsroom staff turned this over in our collective minds, a single theme around 2020 began to emerge. Regardless of one’s profession, avocation, lifestyle or perspective, COVID-19 forced all of us to change our lives, often in radical ways.
Did you line up outside a grocery store before dawn to get a crack at a six-pack of toilet paper? Did you call your favorite fancy restaurant and order your go-to dinner in to-go containers? Did you “visit” your doctor over the computer? Did you worship over the computer? Did you “attend” class or the office from home? Did you say things and do things this year you’ve never said or done in your life — but they’re now everyday things?
In short, you pivoted. I pivoted. We all pivoted. Caught flat-footed at a single moment in time, we all did the only thing we could do at the time: adjusted to new realities.
And so our newsroom team is hard at work now on the 2020 Newsmaker of the Year: The Year of the Pivot.
Let me confess up front: It will not be all inclusive. So many of us pivoted in so many ways, big and small. Some of us overhauled business models. Some invented new products or opened new markets. Some pivots were minor to suit an immediate need, but others were so significant that they will exist as new normals long after the coronavirus doesn’t.
I’m not going to pull back the curtain fully for you. The reporters are working on their assigned pivot subjects. Let’s leave a little magic and mystery for when the story hits. But if you think you have a pivot worth sharing — or someone you want to nominate — then please do drop me a note.
Hey, you never know, right? This year has taught us that, for sure. What would a story about the year of the pivot be if we didn’t, in mid-story, suddenly pivot?
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
