Each year when October rolls around, The Pilot’s news team begins looking at the events of the year and assesses which one person or story most merits consideration as the paper’s Newsmaker of the Year.
That story, which you’ll find on the front page of today’s paper, is the one that rose above all others as having defined the year or the news cycle. It is the one story that most Moore County residents know about, either in detail or tangentially.
Some years, the answer is obvious: Pinehurst Resort in 2014 after hosting the first-ever back-to-back U.S. Open and Women’s Open. Or then-Moore County Schools Superintendent in 2015 following his firing-rehiring and the ensuing public maelstrom. Or last year, when the team chose a subject — the polarization of public education in Moore County — after a year spent arguing over virtually every cultural war touchstone regarding our schools.
While some years are more challenging to define a true newsmaker, others leap forward like a slam dunk. And so it was this year: We had a sure-fire newsmaker all lined up ready to go — until the night of Dec. 3.
Every one of you now knows that as the night the lights went out in Moore — and stayed off for the better part of four days. But up until that point, The Pilot’s newsmaker of the year was ordained to be the subject of short-term rentals.
For the better part of 2022, the village of Pinehurst has been wrestling with whether or not to regulate what some council members perceived to be the runaway and deleterious developments some associate with short-term rentals within single-family neighborhoods.
In the end, the council took a halfway approach to regulation, allowing such existing businesses but banning any new ones except within tightly controlled areas and conditions.
More than any other issue since perhaps the annexation of Pinewild Country Club, this subject divided the village residents and, in some neighborhoods, pitted neighbor against neighbor. The debate was broad and passionate.
Indeed the subject of short-term rentals is not just a Pinehurst issue. Pilot staff writers had been assigned — and were actively working on — associated angles to this story, such as STR impacts and regulations elsewhere in Moore County; their impact on the local real estate market; and how the issue is playing out across North Carolina.
But then the electricity went out on the evening of Dec. 3, redefining our lives for several days and making Moore County an international news story, and an unflattering one at that.
It wouldn’t occur to me until a few days later when we had finally gotten time to catch our collective breath, but the thought did finally come to me as an “uh oh moment,” as in, “Uh oh, we might need to switch gears on the newsmaker.”
Since my management style leans heavily toward consensus decision-making, I brought up the idea of switching newsmakers to Pilot managing editor Abbi Overfelt. “Oh yeah,” Abbi quickly said, “otherwise we’d be laughed out of town.” Keen insights, she has.
And like that, the short-term rental newsmaker plan was ripped up.
All that being said, we are already looking ahead to what might make enough news in 2023 to be considered as the next newsmaker of the year.
Could it be Natalie Hawkins, the relatively new lead economic developer for Moore County, as she pursues new companies interested in locating near new massive manufacturing projects in Chatham and Randolph counties?
Could it be Clint Mack, the up-and-coming Robbins town manager who is trying with his Board of Commissioners to make Robbins be Moore County’s next turnaround project?
Could it be the newly constituted and staunchly conservative Moore County Board of Education, led by Chairman Bob Levy, as it attempts to restructure public education to reflect the board’s values and raise academic achievement?
Could it be the person or people responsible for the Dec. 3 transmission substation attacks if arrests are made?
Could it be … well, it could be just about anything or anyone, sitting here at Day 1 of 2023. We look forward to what’s ahead and having you with us to follow along.
I’d put the D- and F-rated MCS government schools in their wildly-expensive, gold-plated schools near the top of the list. And the books on sexual perversion discovered by courageous parents in the schools’ libraries. And the consequences - a continued exodus of students out of Moore County government schools, booming enrollment in home and private schools, a flipping of the school board, the once-acclaimed MCS superintendent quietly exiting and virtually disappearing. Also near the top of the list would be a disgusting drag show heavily promoted by this paper and the non-profit Sunrise Theater, the mob they bussed in to scream obscenities and blasphemy for two hours to a peaceful, prayerful group of area pastors and their fellow Christians. And still no apology from show sponsors and supporters for the verbal abuse caused to area Christians, that included underage youth. A very sad chapter in our region’s recent history, fomented by this newspaper.
I'm going to bet it's Natalie and Clint who will be next year's newsmakers. They are each dynamic individuals and I'm hoping they will get the support from our County Commissioners so that they can be as successful as they promise to be.
John Misiaszek
