President Biden has completed 50 days in office. Time for an assessment.
Keystone Pipeline: Within the first hours, he shut down the pipeline construction, put thousands out of work and, without warning, enraged Canada, our most trusted ally, neighbor and largest trading partner.
Instead of “transporting” 800,000 barrels of petroleum a day by carbon-free pipeline, we will be using carbon-belching trucks and trains. It will take a combination of 600 train tanker cars and 952 tanker trucks to move 800,000 barrels per day Why? My only conclusion is to negate a Trump win.
Suspension of new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on public land: Consider that in eight western states, 97 percent of the oil and gas extraction is from public lands. It has taken over 60 years for the U.S. to regain oil independence; the geopolitical ramifications of returning to imported foreign oil are too mind-blowing to comprehend.
The impact of Keystone and public land drilling prohibition has increased the price of world crude oil, and gasoline prices in the U.S. have risen sharply.
Winners and losers: Winners are Russia and Iran. Both were suffering economically with low crude-oil export prices. Losers: Every person and business in the U.S. suffers economically when gas prices go up. This is a colossal failure of reasoned thinking but it negates a couple more Trump wins.
Now let’s consider the immediate border wall construction shutdown: Thousands more jobs lost. Additionally, the shutdown will cost taxpayers billions of dollars for breach of contracts. Also consider that 270,000 tons of unused steel bollards are on hand. Why not just finish out the existing, funded contract? No, he needed to wipe out another Trump win.
On to immigration “reform.” The ongoing humanitarian and national security crisis on the Mexican border was absolutely predictable with the return of Obama’s catch-and-release policy, also known as “open borders.” There were nearly 100,000 illegal immigrants in February, up a whopping 97 percent over February 2020, and predictions from border control officials is that it will get “much worse.
All illegal drug categories crossing from Mexico are way up. Fentanyl seizures are up 360 percent from a year ago. Cartel-produced cocaine heavily laced with China-produced fentanyl will kill many Americans. Open-border fallout.
Now we can watch 2,000 busloads of illegal immigrants dispatched across the U.S. to be greeted, fed and housed. And that’s just the February arrivals. There are more to come. Why? Because the border is open and that’s uniting America?
And, by the way, when the bus arrives in East Overshoe, Montana, the COVID carrier on the bus has probably infected most of the other 49 passengers.
Preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation: Of course, transgender individuals need and deserve society’s full support and understanding. But, does that include destroying women’s sports?
Consider this: Olympic, World, and U.S. champion Allyson Felix’s 400 meters lifetime best of 49.26 seconds was bettered in 2017, more than 15,000 times by men and boys around the world. There is no longer a level playing field in women’s sports.
Workers’ rights demolished: The House just passed the misnamed bill “Protecting the Right to Organize Act.” The legislation, which President Biden has promised to sign if passed by the Senate, would effectively repeal right-to-work laws on the books in most states. Mr. President, where does individual liberty fall in this scenario?
Disincentivized unemployed: Biden claims the $1.9 trillion giveaway will lift people out of poverty. His view of value added defies human nature; once the government is willing to give you a living income, where is the incentive to work?
What’s coming next? How about the $15 minimum wage? Biden will not give up on a $15 minimum wage. Tens of thousands of small businesses are barely hanging on because of the coronavirus. Experts expect at least 1.4 million low-wage workers will become unemployed.
On defense spending, Biden will follow the lead of Presidents Carter, Clinton and Obama, who all gutted the forces. Our allies and enemies alike carefully watch our combat readiness and act/react accordingly. Nothing deters enemy intent to do harm more than fully combat-ready U.S. forces.
On taxes, Biden says the wealthy should pay their “fair share.” What he will not do is define fair share and discuss potential negative ramifications. For example, in 2017, the top 1 percent of taxpayers paid more income taxes than the bottom 90 percent combined. Included in the bottom 90 percent are the 44 percent who paid zero federal income tax.” Is that not a “fair share” by the rich?
Do Biden’s handlers actually believe they can unite America with a soft voice, teleprompter statements and Trump policy reversals that are negatively impacting tens of millions of Americans? Has the president already forgotten about uniting America or did he never really mean it in the first place?
Actions always speak louder than words especially when they are the actions of the president of the United States.
Lt. Gen. Marvin L. Covault, U.S. Army (ret.), is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders and the author of a blog, WeThePeopleSpeaking.com.
