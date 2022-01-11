Before writing for The Pilot, I wrote for the Havelock (NC) News for 20 years. Then, in 2020, that community weekly newspaper bit the dust. It stopped publication after its Dec. 3 edition. Perhaps it was my mediocre writing that helped lead it to its demise but, certainly, its end was another nail in the coffin of local media.
And it’s not the only weekly paper to have gone silent. Poynter.org reported in the Dec. 18, 2020 edition of the magazine “The Week,” “During the past 16 years, 1,800 newspapers across the U.S. — most of them weeklies — have shut down, with the losses growing during the pandemic. Research shows that when the lone provider of local news in a community is lost, voter participation sinks and taxes rise.”
Change is hard. Still, as hard as it is, we might agree that, overall, change is positive. Humanity advances. It’s hard to find any positives, though, with print media’s dwindling.
It’s too early to tell what the rise in social media and the demise of local newspapers will mean for our republic, a form of government founded on the need for an educated, knowledgeable electorate and a widely available and free press. But we should care that “caring” is one victim of local media’s demise.
An old but wise communication adage is that caring is a communication skill. One issue certain to affect us is caring, or rather the lack thereof. Many of us are talking more now about caring — whether it’s kindness, civil discourse, or politeness — but with the demise of local papers we’re losing an essential aspect of how we care. In general, social media cares less about civil discourse and it also cares less about local issues than local newspapers do, papers employing local reporters, writers and editors. Like The Pilot.
It’s just natural. How does one really care about a town like Southern Pines if one doesn’t live in or near it? How can one care about local sports teams or local politics or local taxes? Or the obituaries of neighbors? The hard truth is: one doesn’t care.
Adrienne LaFrance, the executive editor of The Atlantic, wrote in a Dec. 15, 2020 article entitled “Facebook Is a Doomsday Machine:” “In 2004, (Mark) Zuckerberg said Facebook ran advertisements only to cover server costs. But over the next two years Facebook completely upended and redefined the entire advertising industry. The pre-social web destroyed classified ads, but the one-two punch of Facebook and Google decimated local news and most of the magazine industry. No news organization can compete with the megascale of the social web. It’s just too massive.”
I don’t know if Ms. LaFrance is right or not about Facebook and Doomsday; young people seem to speak in hyperbole far more than I.
But uncaring social media, in general, has certainly been hard on local media.
According to a study by UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, “In only two decades, successive technological and economic assaults have destroyed the for-profit business model that sustained local journalism in this country for two centuries. Hundreds of news organizations have vanished. By early 2020, many survivors were hanging on by the slimmest of profit margins. Then, the coronavirus hit.” The study continues, “In the 15 years leading up to 2020, more than one-fourth of the country’s newspapers disappeared, leaving residents in thousands of communities — inner-city neighborhoods, suburban towns and rural villages — living in vast news deserts.
“* Since 2004, the United States has lost 70 dailies and more than 2,000 weeklies or nondailies.
“* At the end of 2019, the United States had 6,700 newspapers, down from almost 9,000 in 2004.
“* More than 200 of the nation's 3,143 counties and equivalents have no newspaper and no alternative source of credible and comprehensive information on critical issues. Half of the counties have only one newspaper, and two-thirds do not have a daily newspaper.
“* Many communities that lost newspapers were the most vulnerable — struggling economically and isolated.”
The poet and activist Muriel Rukeyser once said that,“The universe is made of stories, not of atoms.” If the universe is made of stories, especially local ones that have — or should have — the most actual meaning to the reader or listener, then social media is silencing the universe.
And if indeed “All politics is local” as former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill is credited with saying, that means we deeply need The Pilot (and the Havelock News) and a host of other papers that are either on the brink or are gone.
If it seems as if I’m shamelessly promoting our local, bi-weekly paper, you’re right. For The Pilot to survive, we must support it with our subscriptions.
This is one of those either-or’s in life. It’s black or white. Either we support The Pilot or it, too, like the Havelock News, will be gone.
Am I biased? I am. The Pilot reports the local issues I am — and should be, as a local resident — most concerned about. And if you’ll forgive me for lecturing just a bit, so should you.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.