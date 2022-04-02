It was in the mid 1960s that I attended a meeting in a school where several folks were talking about communism and all references to it being only cursory.
I kept hearing adults say that if we teach about communism our children will become communists. I did not understand the logic then nor do I understand it now.
I remember asking the question: Do you think that our Constitution and our way of life is so fragile that the mere study of another form of government will send us flying into that ideology? Do we make choices based on ignorance and prejudice when our lives may well depend on making the right choice in the future as adults?
Was I interested in becoming a communist? Absolutely not, but I sure as heck wanted to understand something about the nation for which we were practicing “duck and cover” drills. I wanted to understand communist Cuba 90 miles off our coast.
I see a lot of Henny-Penny happening in a similar fashion now with people claiming that if we teach our history with the acknowledgment of our historical flaws our minds will be poisoned. Sheer nonsense.
In Florida, they want education that does not have “discomfort, guilt or anguish” for white students. The problem is we have been, historically, a white-person led country, so most of the acts that need the light of day have been written by and enforced by white Americans. If we feel discomfort, guilt or anguish over bad ideas, harmful acts and outright mistakes, it is a good thing. It indicates that we have progressed toward higher goals of how we govern and treat one another.
We have had a history of racial lynchings. We should teach that and feel the shame right alongside the history of the marches by Black Americans who were hosed and had dogs set upon them. We should also teach how many White Americans joined in that struggle and how, although not fully made right, we now are in better standing.
History is contextual and if you don’t teach the whole of it — economics, ethics, political realities of the time and reflections of those who lived with those effects — you end up teaching propaganda rather than history.
The United States has made some terrible mistakes: broken treaties, slavery, backing some very bad leaders in other countries to serve our own interests, Vietnam, Watergate, the continuing myth that the Confederacy was not a traitorous attempt to end the Union of the United States.
The issue is not that we have at times behaved badly. The issue now is facing the truth of our history and providing an opportunity to move forward in truth and continue to right some wrongs when we can.
People err each and every day. It is not the error but the lack of acknowledgment and making it right that is the rot that ruins a family or a society.
Why is our true history made to be the boogie man in our present times? We are a mighty nation made up of flawed people. Thomas Jefferson was a genius — who also held slaves and profited from them.
Franklin D. Roosevelt helped get this country on its feet after the Depression — and he also left Jews adrift on the ship St. Louis begging for asylum from Nazi Germany. And so it goes.
We should not look for perfection in our leaders or government, but truth should be our minimal aspiration.If not perfection, then reality would be nice. If we are so scared that our flaws will undermine our ability to love our country, to serve our country, to trust our country, then exactly what sort of country and government do we have?
Lies and obfuscations are toxic. If you cannot speak the truth about your history, then you cannot learn from it, improve it or feel proud of it.
While some are busy sweeping our history clean, they do not seem to take on board that they are not celebrating our country at all, but merely enabling it to rot from neglect.
Teach our real history so that we may become better than we have been.
We can stand the light of day, we can find truth and reconciliation. We can be mighty and great and truthful.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
(1) comment
Preach Ms. Reehling, preach.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.