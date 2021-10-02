On the rare occasion I or my brothers needed a sports jacket, nice slacks or even a suit, mom piled us into the station wagon for the short trip to the Robert Hall store.
There, amid the racks, Mom could outfit growing boys in suits and jackets — at modest cost — sure to draw compliments from other mothers and, more importantly, nuns.
At its height in the mid-1970s, Robert Hall had more than 300 stores. Put under by the likes of Kmart and Zayre’s, the chain closed in 1977. If its loss was mourned at all, it was done tastefully in inexpensive gray flannel, and not for long. There were, after all, plenty of places to buy a men’s suit at whatever price you desired.
The gentleman’s suit has long been a ubiquitous piece of fashion. Styles came and went, but generally if you weren’t building skyscrapers or riding ranges or fighting fires, a man would wear a suit to work. Even into the early 1970s, men wore suits to ball games, church and when traveling.
Today, of course, we live with “fast fashion.” Styles go from runway to rack in a couple of weeks. Fast, inexpensive manufacturing and knock-off styles have turned clothing into a disposable business.
Stylistically, we’ve grown casual, and the workplace is more accustomed to golf shirts than a custom worsted wool. The suit? Well, it could still stand up, right? When a suit was called for, surely a finer men’s store like Brooks Brothers could deliver?
That was my belief, anyway, as I and my fiancee Catherine packed a begrudging 14-year-old into the car last week and headed for The Streets at Southpoint in Durham. A suit was needed for the wedding, preferably a lighter shade of navy in a 46 long.
I’d already surveyed the local Belk department store and found only “separates.” My money was on Brooks Brothers coming through, or Macy’s, or Nordstrom.
Brooks Brothers — the ultimate standard of the suited man? Outfitter of presidents for more than 200 years? More than an overpriced Gap.
“We’re transitioning away from suited wear,” the young saleswoman offered unhelpfully.
She gladly measured Ayden’s broad shoulders for sizing, but getting something fitting would take several weeks, she said.
Macy’s, like Belk, offered only “separates,” and little in the way of selection or style. Nordstrom was helpful, but only because after telling me her suits started at $700, the saleswoman suggested Men’s Wearhouse.
Men’s Wearhouse — a store built on quality, inexpensive suits. It was Robert Hall all over again!
“We’re moving away from suits,” said the salesman. “If the jackets don’t have pants, all we have are the jackets.”
“So you’re telling me you only have separates?”
“Yes, but not a lot of those. You’ll just have to mix and match.”
I was a Mad Man, and not a suited one, at that. A suit said you were put together, polished, a serious individual to be reckoned with. It conveyed purpose. And it impressed moms and nuns.
Maybe it’s all just a grasp at the thin air of nostalgia, a reach to hold close a past that is simply passed. This is just evolution, a natural progression of a man’s style away from the formal, toward the functional. After all, I have more pairs of khaki pants in my closet than I have suits or sport coats.
In fact, more times recently than not, I have worn one of those jackets with a crisp shirt and nice pair of jeans. The look suited me just fine.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
