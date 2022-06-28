I’ll occasionally receive a text that includes nothing but a phone number to identify the sender. The sender, in this case, either believes I know their phone number by heart (I don’t) or that their number is one of those loaded into my “contacts” in my cellphone (it is not).
It would be nice to know who was texting so I can decide whether to answer or not. Is there a reason the sender of the text can’t sign their correspondence? Is that too much to ask?
I was taught to sign my letters, including an appropriate salutation, a habit I’ve transferred from letter writing to include writing texts and emails. By doing so, I avoid UTS or Unknown Texter Syndrome. I just think it’s more polite to offer some salutation to my correspondence and to sign my name.
Using salutations in texts and emails, even with family — “Thinking of you,” “Best wishes,” “Affectionately” or “Love” — is, for me, the right thing to do. But it could send the wrong message to use these salutations with others than those with whom I am very close.
A lady with whom I correspond about the history of her dad’s service during World War II suggested that the salutation I use often with those I don’t know well — “Kind regards” — is used as a “distancing thing.” But distancing is not my intent. I typically use that particular salutation as a polite way to end my writing to those with whom I am not as well-acquainted. I use “Kind regards” or “Warm regards” for some business salutations and with some people with whom I work or with those, other than family, to whom I send thank-you notes.
I use “Best regards” and “Sincerely” too, but “Kind regards” or “Warm regards” seem to me to be a little more personal than those first two salutations. And since I’m a big believer in kindness and warmth, “Kind regards” and “Warm regards” work for many occasions.
A few people I know use “Blessings” or “Godspeed.” So do I from time to time with certain people to whom I write and depending on the subject or purpose for my writing. But those salutations don’t work in every situation, whereas “Best regards” or “Kind regards” do.
One of my brothers-in-law signs his texts and emails with “Smiles” and that’s nice, too, but it seems a bit … “exaggerated” may be the right word.
This is especially true if one is not smiling. In his case, he often isn’t smiling because he’s a bit of a curmudgeon, but a lovable one.
Family living in Germany use “Viele Grüße,” or “Many greetings” in their emails and letters. By the way, for those interested and so you don’t think I mistyped, the letter ‘ß’ according to Wikipedia — “also known as sharp S, German: Eszett or scharfes S” — is a letter in the German alphabet. It is the only German letter that is not part of the basic Latin alphabet. The letter is pronounced like the ‘s’ in ‘see’ and is not used in any other language.”
And a French friend with whom I have been corresponding since the late ’70s, uses as his salutation on his emails and letters, “Je vous embrasse” or, in English, “I kiss you.” While a very personal and heartfelt salutation, using “I kiss you” here in the U.S. might get me in some serious hot water. So, I only use that salutation when writing my friend, Serge.
U.S. Marines typically end their emails and texts to each other with the “Semper Fidelis,” the Marine motto that, in Latin, means “Always Faithful.” Sometimes we shorten it to “Semper Fi” or simply “SF.” When writing someone senior in military rank to me — even though I’m long retired from the service — I still sign emails, texts and letters “Very respectfully.”
“I remain, as always, very truly yours” or “I remain your servant” are possible salutations. While I believe we’d all be better off if we thought of ourselves as servants to more than just ourselves, these salutations do seem a bit outmoded for modern readers. But I have recently used “Truly yours” in a letter I wrote.
I know politeness and good manners in some circles have become old-fashioned. Some so-called progressives consider them a relic of the privileged, white, sexist, paternalistic, traditional family, neuro-normative, able-bodied, heterosexual, racist, oppressor class…vestiges of the past used to hold back the disadvantaged.
Not me. I vote for a return to more manners and politeness.
Others might think I’m merely putting too much unnecessary thought and effort behind a simple thing like salutations. “Just get over it, Fetzer! Forget the stupid and unneeded salutations! They’re just a waste of time,” I can hear some people say.
But I believe the person to whom I’m writing deserves my best, thoughtful, polite, warm and, yes, kind efforts put into my complete writing.
“The rain,” human rights activist Manal al-Sharif is quoted as saying, “begins with a single drop.” Perhaps the tiny act of politeness in signing our texts, emails and tweets will lead to a return of more of these small, nearly extinct kindnesses — like using our turn signals and “ladies first.”
Call me old-fashioned if you will. With no intent to hold anyone back or distance myself, I’ll continue to add a thoughtful salutation and my name to end all my correspondence. It’s just a polite and heartfelt way to complete my writing. Nothing more and nothing less.
I remain your servant, Barry
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
