This summer, President Biden proposed canceling millions of dollars’ worth of college loans that have crippled the financial future of many of their recipients.
Reports of modern-day college costs are overwhelming. I went to college in the late 1950s, and reflect on how different my experience was.
My father was a blue-collar worker with an eighth-grade education. Nobody in our extended family had ever gone to college. But as I moved through high school, I received very good grades, and my teachers urged me to plan on going to college.
I only had a vague idea of what this entailed. My pastor’s daughter was a student at Wheaton College, just outside Chicago. (I lived in Ohio, about 400 miles from Wheaton.) He drove me out when he visited her so I could see what college was like. Wheaton had about 2,000 students situated on a beautiful campus.
I decided this was where I wanted to go. I picked up an application form from the office, and took it home.
I didn’t know that applying to college was a competitive process, but I wanted to go to Wheaton, so that’s where I applied. During May of my senior year, I was thrilled to receive my letter of acceptance from Wheaton. It included information I hadn’t thought about before, namely how much it would actually cost to go to college. With tuition, room and board, books and other fees, the total was about $2,000. That was about the amount my father made in a year.
I was pretty good at math, so I figured that I needed to earn about $1,200 a year. A local scholarship fund offered me $1,000 a year, but there were no government loans. My challenge was how to earn that $1,200.
I had worked at several odd jobs through junior high, each paying about 50 cents an hour. The summer before I left for college I got a job at the factory where my father worked. This provided, at best, $750. With my scholarship, this would just about cover the basic tuition, books and rooming expenses.
When I arrived at Wheaton, I discovered that most of my fellow students had checking accounts provided by their parents to help cover daily expenses. I had never thought of this. So, I went to the college business office and got a job washing dishes in the dining hall. I worked about 15 hours a week, which meant I could take my girlfriend out for a pizza and occasionally bring my shirts to the laundromat. For four years, this was pretty much how I paid my way through college.
As graduation neared, I owed the college about $300, so I spent June and July working in the dining hall for summer school. The salary increased a bit over four years but I was far from wealthy.
My father had scraped together $400 to buy me a used Chevrolet as a graduation present, and I had been able to put a few dollars in the bank for my next step. I was getting married in August.
Education expenses continued, for I had felt the call to the ministry and began a three-year post-graduate program at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Still no government scholarships.
My wife, who had graduated from Wheaton with me, received a high school teaching job.
The Southern Baptists kept our seminary expenses to a minimum, and my wife’s parents offered us lodging at their home in New Jersey for two summers. There, I drove an armored truck for a local bank. My post-high school education broadened immensely beyond what I could imagine in high school. Probably many readers share similar stories.
Today, I can’t conceive of having to pay off a scholarship loan of several hundred thousand dollars. It now costs about $50,000 a year to attend Wheaton, certainly 10 times more than my father could afford, and several times over what I could come up with. So thanks, Mr. President, and God bless all you students. Study hard.
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar@gmail.com.
