Thou hast it now – King, Cawdor, Glamis, all / As the weird women promised, and I fear / Thou played’st most foully for it.”
With these words, Banquo voiced his suspicion that his ambitious friend, Macbeth, had assassinated Scotland’s rightful King. But instead of acting on his suspicion in a principled and courageous fashion, Banquo failed to act because he cravenly wondered what was in it for him. He thought the King’s murder would play to his advantage because the “weird women” predicted he would be “the root and father of many kings” and thereby “set him up in hope.”
So, he went silent: “. . .hush, no more.”
Anyone familiar with Shakespeare’s play knows that Banquo’s silence had mortal and catastrophic consequences not only for him, but also for Macbeth, and for the people of Scotland. The play offers an object lesson in how a nation fractures when the silence and cowardice of public officials cedes the field to brazen liars, nincompoops and evildoers.
Witness today’s Trump-tainted Republican Party. Where are the party’s courageous and independent voices? Why have so many been rendered mute by the treasonous former president and his supporters? Among themselves, and off the record to members of the press, many denounce the former president. But they will not speak publicly.
The silence of anti-Trump Republicans has effectively handed their party’s bullhorn to the loudest, dumbest and most violent voices in the room — voices that shout maniacally during a State of the Union speech, that line up against sensible gun control, meaningful climate legislation, woman’s reproductive rights, minority and LGBTQ rights and so much more.
Fox News celebrities recently embraced the once hated Bill Maher when he inveighed against their favorite hobby horses — “wokeness” and “cancel culture.” But they didn’t like it when he denounced Republican politicians for their ignorance and quiescence in a New Rules segment called “The Big Liars.” He posed the question: “Why would Republican Congressmen sell out their country on its most fundamental principle?” He suggested it was for the title, the fancy office, the staff, the good table, the attention, and being the ‘Big Cheese’ around the office.”
Maher said that being a member of Congress today is “the only job in the world you can get with so much prestige and so many perks while being a complete doofus with absolutely no skills, knowledge or qualifications.” After listing jobs like dental hygienist, rodeo clown, dog walker, and others, Maher said, “They all require some kind of definable skill set. Not Congress.”
Consider, for example, the bizarre case of who or what George Santos is. Or Lauren Boebert, a congressional screamer who dropped out of school at age 17 because she was pregnant by her future husband, who was arrested for exposing himself to high school girls in a bowling alley.
Consider former weight trainer and current Q-Anon-er Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose fear of Jewish Space Lasers is only one of a long list of her doozies. Then, of course, there is the case of subpoena-happy, jacket-less Jim Jordan, who blatantly ignored subpoenas when the January 6 Committee sought to question him about his part in coordinating the insurrection. And Louie Gohmert? Where to begin?
According to Maher, today’s MAGA Republicans have decided that “sticking with Trump gives them something bigger than faith, family, country or objective reality. They get to keep the best job they could ever get with absolutely nothing to recommend them.”
And once they get the job, they have a 95 percent chance of keeping that job for life. Maher believes they can keep their positions by doing practically nothing, since there is no accountability, no year-end review. They need simply to parrot their constituents’ opinions from their surgically gerrymandered districts, and they are set for life.
Maher is wrong about accountability, however. They are completely accountable to billionaires like the Popes, the Kochs and the Harlon Crows who spend millions to have them elected and re-elected. The monied folks purposely choose dim-witted and malleable candidates to do their bidding whenever they are called upon, especially when it comes to blocking legislation that might impede the flow of oil, or the sale of AR-15s.
Unlike the fates of Banquo and Macbeth, “sticking with Trump” and the billionaire class gives these hirelings a very good chance of survival. But the resounding silence of traditional Republicans in the face of their party’s disintegration calls into question the survival of America’s constitutional republic.
For the moment, though, they are thinking short term, like Banquo — more concerned with what’s in it for them.
“Hush, no more.”
Ultimately, nothing good can be accomplished during these perilous days, since the silence and inaction of traditional GOP has turned Congress over to the zanies, adding force to the words often attributed to Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Another GREAT column Mr. Shaw.
John Misiaszek
