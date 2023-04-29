Now that his main district office is in Southern Pines and after moving his family there, our Congressman, Richard Hudson, is more visible than ever to residents of Moore County.
Recently, Congressman Hudson, and most likely his staff, penned a column that appeared in the April 16 edition of The Pilot relaying to us all how much he is doing in Washington to provide “renewed hope” for our families.
That is always welcome news, of course. Certainly, Mr. Hudson is to be commended on his work on the Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act that provides additional coverage to seniors through Medicare, as well as the Rich Stayskal Medical Accountability Act that provides support to military families where a member of the service has been misdiagnosed by the military.
But let’s look at a few of the other points the congressman made in terms of what he is doing, or not doing, for those of us in Moore County and elsewhere.
Congressman Hudson points to the Lower Energy Costs Act, “which will unleash American energy production,” calling this a bipartisan bill. First, only four Democrats supported the bill, and two of those were from oil-rich Texas. Hardly bipartisan.
Secondly, the bill would lead to damaging the environment in many ways. If you don’t care about the environment, fine. This bill is for you.
Thirdly, it will never pass the Senate.
The federal government only controls about 24 percent of our oil and gas production, leasing lands and water under federal control. According to the American Petroleum Institute, America is on pace to have record oil production in 2023 and is nearly already at pre-pandemic levels of production.
And by the way, the deep decline in production caused by the pandemic is one of the leading factors in the price of gasoline today. Yes, the Biden administration has placed some restriction of some oil production on federal lands and waters, but not nearly to the point that it has shortened supplies that have led to the increase in prices we have seen in the last two to three years. We cannot drill our way to lower prices.
However, the most hypocritical part of Hudson’s column was just his mere mention of him and the Republican-lead House “working to protect children.” He says he does this through the passage of the Parents Bill of Rights, a bill that gives parents of students the right to ask questions of the school system pertaining to how their child is educated, something they are already permitted to do, of course.
The congressman says he is working to protect children, but he does nothing — zero — to save children from the leading cause of death in kids under the age of 18: gun violence. He and his Republican Party colleagues are deaf and blind to the level of gun violence we see daily in this country.
At this writing, we are 110 days into the year and we have had about 150 mass shootings in this country. Nine-year-old children, teens, teachers — gunned down in schools. People simply going to a market or a bank were shot and killed.
One should note that, last year, Hudson voted against the only piece of legislation the Congress has passed that had anything to do with limiting gun violence in the last 25 years: a very benign bill that would, among other things, provide funding for improving, or hardening, schools against intruders. There was nothing in the bill to restrict the use or availability of guns. He has opposed every measure that would in any way lessen gun violence in this country.
In fact, he has doubled down on the issue of being pro-gun by introducing his own legislation, HR 38, that allows those with concealed carry permits in one state to cross state lines and be permitted to conceal and carry in another state.
Of course, he must be protective of the ability for an individual to buy and use any type of semi-automatic assault type weapon or he would have to change his website from bragging about receiving an A+ NRA record, as they would pull that from him in a heartbeat and probably lose the maximum contribution he receives from the NRA.
Hudson has the audacity to say on his website, “Rep. Hudson… continues to lead efforts in Congress to end gun violence and protect schools.” Seriously? Just how is he doing that when he votes against the only bill Congress has passed that even comes close to doing it?
Congressman Hudson and all other elected officials need to be called out for what they really stand for rather than the hyperbole they espouse in a column or on a website, knowing full well — and actually counting on and hoping — the average voter will never read or question what they are really doing — or in Hudson’s case, not doing.
Get involved. Learn about someone’s voting record. Find out what they really stand for. You might be surprised.
Jim Hart, of Pinehurst, spent 38 years in Washington, D.C., as a lobbyist and chief of staff to four U.S. congressmen.
