Those of you with adult children — or those about to launch — know that it is no small feat sending them out into the world, and praying like hell they don’t boomerang back.
No. 1 child is in the process of loading up a U-Haul and preparing for a move out of state to a large metro area. It is something she has had her eye on for some time and believes now is the time to strike out, despite more practical words of wisdom from yours truly.
This child of mine about to take off is no Meriwether Lewis; she has reasonable but not overly generous provisions with which to launch herself. It’ll take a few friendlies along the way to help read the trails and the storm clouds ahead.
Parents are killjoys with their practicality. Having hacked through the wilds of the world already, we can’t help but offer some guidance to our children who wish to blaze trails of their own.
My father’s favorite advice for his four sons as we approached the adult-launch stage was for each of us to line up a nice safe government job. It served him well in life, so he figured it would do the same for us. Indeed, he fully retired when he was 61 and enjoyed a generous government pension and health care for almost another 30 years.
Naturally, none of us took him up on the advice. For all our respective successes down unique paths, none of the first three are retired at 61. I’ve got four years left to hit the lottery, or we’ll go 0-for-four.
While we can’t arrest our children’s pursuits, we can Mirandize them. By reading them their rights on the rites of passage, we can feel a little more clear-headed with that final goodbye hug that we said what they needed to hear.
What does something like that look like? It’d go like this:
You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in cocktail party conversations and future columns.
You have the right to parental warning. If you do not acknowledge parental warning with said seriousness, one will not be afforded to you when you get your dumb self into trouble.
You have the right to unconditional love, but not unconditional financial support. The car insurance is yours. And the federal government may say you can stay on our health insurance until you are 26, but it’s not a mandate you do so. There are plenty of jobs with benefits. Get one.
You have the right to live as you wish and associate with whom you choose. But we decide whether to set an extra place at the table for holidays and how to set up sleeping arrangements.
You have the right to free room and board for visits, but don’t expect it to still be “your room.” It is now the guest room, and you are a guest. Treat it with respect, which is the opposite of how you treated it during high school.
You have the right to whine and complain about your job — we still do — but don’t expect us to solve your problems or call your boss and tell them they’re being unreasonable with all the assignments they’re giving you. We only did this in middle school because we hated that English teacher, too.
Remember the landmines of any intimate relationship: friends, families, “whoopee” and finances. Arguments will be almost exclusively about at least one of those, and God help you if it’s more than one. If you can navigate those issues successfully, you have a keeper.
You have the right to make your own decisions. We have relinquished the role of “overlord” and moved into the new position of “adviser.” It’s comfy here and we’re not moving back.
Lastly, just as you have all these rights, we retain the right to enjoy our earned privilege and rank as adults with adult children. That means we can go away for weekends without advance notice to you; buy fancy foods without you either turning up your nose or woofing it all down; and live like we never had kids in the house. Fragile figurines and pottery may get returned to tabletops.
When you Mirandize your kids, of course, they will have barely acknowledged any of it except to say, “I know,” “I hear you” and “of course.”
That’s OK, because when something comes to pass that you warned them about — and it will — you’ll be able to point back to the Miranda warning and say, “I told you so.” Because none of us are above that.
