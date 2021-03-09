With the current decline (fingers crossed) in COVID cases and the surge in vaccinations — not to mention this glorious weather — it has been hard not to permit oneself just a bit of optimism in recent days.
Still, there are so many big and little questions lurking as we (let’s hope) begin to emerge from the unbelievable, seemingly unprecedented nightmare of the past year. When, if ever, will we get back to “normal” in our daily lives? Or will the idea of what passes for normal be forever altered in various ways?
Actually, it was wife Brenda who got me started on this subject with some musings she began sharing this past weekend.
“Has this thing taught us to be more insulated, more isolated than before?” she wondered. “Will we go out to dinner more often, or have we gotten used to the kind of takeout that restaurants have gotten so inventive about? What about travel? Who’s going to want to go to Texas or Mississippi or Florida for a long time? And how will we get there? Will we ever get back to flying as much as we used to on those cramped, expensive airliners?”
She also asked:
“Will we ever get back to dressing up so much? Going to live theater? Taking communion at church? Being able to hug — not just friends, but even members of our own families —without being concerned about some bug or other? Have we learned any lessons? Do we really need as much as we thought we did?”
And so on. Good questions all.
As far as church goes, I do wonder how long it will take members of our beloved Emmanuel Episcopal and others to be comfortable with going back to the weekly custom of drinking wine out of the same chalice. Or when we choir members will again be OK with cramming together and belting out numbers essentially into each other’s faces.
I’m sure most restaurants are raring to return to their previous ways of doing business. But surely some of them must have mixed feelings about going back to maintaining all those large dining areas instead of efficiently cranking out food that customers can pick up and take home to eat.
On the matter of theater:
As far as movies go, I’ve long felt sympathy for the owners of the theater out on Brucewood Road, which underwent an expensive refurbishing, changing its name from Sandhills Cinema to Paragon — only to reopen just in time to have to shut down again with COVID’s onslaught. And it has sat dark and silent ever since.
Let’s hope it will be able to reopen soon. But even when it does, can it ever hope to go back to enticing as many patrons as before — especially when so many of them have now grown accustomed to the convenience of watching new releases in their living rooms via streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus?
As to the Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines, I’ve grown depressed every time I’ve driven past its mostly dark front in the past year. I was so proud of how much some of us did 20 years ago to rescue it. But how long will it take most folks to start feeling safe again while sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in that and other theaters across the country, including all those big ones in New York?
As to education: I’ve got a red-letter day coming up in a week or two. Since I’ve had both my COVID shots and Brenda is getting her second one today, I’ll soon feel comfortable about turning off Zoom and finally going back to teaching my Chapel Hill journalism classes in person. Yeah! My students all say they favor that.
Still, seeing all those TV commercials for Strayer University, whose online classes seem to have been booming lately, you have to wonder: How many of those students may end up deciding that’s the wave of their futures and just save money by staying home?
It will be more than interesting to see how that and so many other matters shake out — especially with all this premature unmasking suddenly going on in states here and there. Keep your fingers crossed.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
