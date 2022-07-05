Is it just me, or is this beloved country of ours — not to mention the rest of the world — going to hell in a handbasket, as my grandmother back in Missouri used to say?
Well, it’s not just me. That’s for sure. For openers, consider just a few opinions selected almost at random from a couple of recent editions of The Pilot.
First there was friend and fellow columnist Deborah Salomon, who wrote that she had gone from being just scared by recent events to being “terrified.” Who can blame her?
“The assault rifle massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde have unleashed a tide of others,” she wrote. “I dread opening my computer in the morning, to see how many people have died overnight. … After shootings come wildfires, floods, tornadoes, interstate pile-ups, gas prices, skyrocketing rents, police brutality — and that precedes any mention of mass graves and starving Ukrainians.”
Tell me about it.
Retired Baptist minister Harry Bronkar touched on all those same crises in another column. Then he focused on the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
“We are all familiar with the efforts of this mob to force Vice President Pence to overturn the election results of 2020. Here was an obvious effort to tamper with our sacred democratic traditions,” he wrote, before concluding: “I never become depressed, but these past two and a half years have brought me pretty close.”
He’s certainly not the only one. In a June 29 letter, reader Erik Tracy, of Aberdeen, focused on a series of important questions:
“Should patients have the freedom to make their own medical decisions? … Should individuals have the freedom to marry whomever they choose? … Should the American public have the freedom to expect that the will of the voters will not be undone by a traitorous group of insurrectionists? … If we don’t stand up and fight for these freedoms, then they may be gone forever.”
On another note, there was Pilot Editor John Nagy, whose column focused on a troubling trend that I’ve bemoaned more than once: the decline of community newspapers. Yes, technology changes. But who can play the role that all those Beacons and Gazettes and Journals have played over the decades?
I could go on. We haven’t even touched on global warming or COVID or out-of-control inflation or whatever.
Still (stand by for an abrupt transition), let’s not just end on that note.
Since I’m writing for The Pilot, which focuses mostly on what’s going on here in Moore County instead of the rest of the world, I suggest that you make sure you also read about all the other good-news things in those same editions of our local paper — club meetings, ball games, graduations, new businesses opening, whatever.
Better yet, try turning off the TV and going down and driving through downtown Southern Pines.
Or get out of your car and walk around. Greet the friendly neighbors you meet. Have lunch at one of the many busy, high-quality restaurants. Shop around in all those thriving stores, with no vacant building in sight. Maybe watch a new flick at the Sunrise.
Or, if you don’t live near Southern Pines, take a similar excursion in, say, downtown Pinehurst or Aberdeen.
There are concerns in all these towns, of course — including threats of out-of-control growth by types of homes and businesses that may not reflect the atmosphere that attracted so many of us to this area in the first place.
And yes, many of those problems and crises we keep hearing about up in Washington or Moscow or wherever have ways of filtering down and affecting or threatening us in various ways. That is especially true of climate trends, not to mention economic ones.
Still: I hate to sound naive. But just to restore a bit of perspective, don’t we Moore Countians need to heighten our awareness of just how much better off we are right here than those billions suffering in so many other places on the surface of this troubled planet?
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
