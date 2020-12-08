In his introduction to “The Decameron” (1348), Boccaccio described the outbreak of the bubonic plague in Florence, Italy. He chronicled in painful detail how this “deadly pestilence” affected Florence’s citizens and how it changed their society.
Uncertain whether it was caused by “the influence of celestial bodies” or the wrath of God for human iniquities, Boccaccio felt that “all human wisdom and forethought” was inadequate to avert the plague: Teams of men cleansed the city; they refused entrance “to all sick folk”; they adopted “many precautions for the preservation of health”; and they addressed “humble supplications to God.”
Nothing worked. And when the plague arrived, it arrived with terrible fury. The close proximity of people inhabiting large cities like Florence enabled it to spread like “fire devouring things dry.”
Citizens reacted in different ways. Some avoided all contact with the sick. They formed insular communities in houses where there were no sick people; they avoided every kind of physical excess, but “diverted their minds with music and other such delights.”
Some citizens chose the opposite reaction. They opted to “drink freely, frequent places of public resort, and take their pleasure with song and revel … drinking with an entire disregard of rule and measure.” These “revelers” thumbed their noses at human and divine authority. Every man felt “free to do what was right in his own eyes.”
Boccaccio thought the most sensible response, since there was no medicine to cure this disease, was flight. Men and women “deserted their city, their houses, their estates, their kinsfolk, their goods, and went into voluntary exile, or migrated to the country parts.”
This practice, of course, favored the wealthy who had access to country estates and villas. (“The Decameron’s” main characters — seven women and three men — are rich, young aristocrats who escape to the countryside and entertain themselves with storytelling as a means of diverting anxieties about the plague.)
The immediate effects of the plague were dramatic: Citizens avoided each other, “kinsfolk held aloof, and never met, or rarely,” causing family disintegration, even abandonment. The sick, whose number was never estimated, “were left without resource but in the charity of friends.”
Burial rituals were disregarded, since the numbers dying exceeded the capacity to observe tradition. Instead, bodies were unceremoniously hauled to mass graves where there were no “obsequies by either tears or lights or crowds of mourners either.” Boccaccio’s final sentence: “It was come to this, that a dead man was then of no more account than a dead goat would be today.”
Longer term effects were dire. Once the scale of the disease became clear, people sought the cause. Many believed it was the wrath of God punishing them for their sins. “Penitents” wandered “barefoot in sackcloth, sprinkled with ashes, weeping, praying, tearing their hair, carrying candles and relics, sometimes with ropes around their necks or beating themselves with whips” begging God’s forgiveness.
Many citizens required a human agent. In “A Distant Mirror,” Barbara Tuchman explains how the Jews fit the bill. “On charges that Jews (intended) ‘to kill and destroy the whole of Christendom and have lordship over the world,’” Christians prosecuted a series of violent “pogroms” shortly after the first outbreak of the plague. As “noncitizens of the universal Christian state,” and a segregated minority, Jews were “legally, politically, and physically,” vulnerable.
The 14th century experience of the bubonic plague, though different in many particulars from COVID-19, has some instructive contemporary parallels.
First, our government was ill-prepared to deal with the scale and virulence of an unknown disease.
Second, Americans living in densely populated areas, like New York, New Orleans and Chicago, were the first to be devastated by this disease spreading like “fire devouring things dry.” Now it owns the heartland.
Third, Americans’ reactions differed to the notion of a pandemic: Some people denied it — mocking mask wearing, participating in mass gatherings, ignoring distancing warnings; others self-quarantined and practiced social distancing; many wealthy people took flight to their second homes to avoid possible infection.
Fourth, while blaming the wrath of God seems passé for most Americans, scapegoating still works for some. Slamming COVID-19 as the “Chinese Virus” has inspired some to assault Chinese people and boycott their businesses, recalling the base impulse, 14th century style, to stigmatize and punish innocent victims. The U.N. secretary general reported “a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering,” targeting Jews and Muslims.
The 14th century “visitation” of the plague decimated a third of Europe’s population — 30 million deaths. As of this writing, 1.5 million people have died worldwide — nowhere near the devastation of the Middle Ages, but still staggering.
The United States, with 4 percent of the world’s population, has accounted for more than 20 percent of the world’s deaths — lurching toward 300,000.
Human beings may have evolved technologically since the 14th century, yet we remain hopelessly susceptible to virulent diseases, ignorance, tribalism and moral confusion.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, is the author of “Fellowship of Dust: Retracing the WWII Journey of Sergeant Frank Shaw.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.