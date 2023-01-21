The legendary philosopher Diogenes is reputed to have spent his days carrying a lamp searching for an honest man. House Republicans pretended for several days earlier this month that they were looking for an honest man to be their Speaker — an upright fella, someone they could trust.
Instead, they found and elected, uh, Kevin McCarthy … well … elected him after 14 attempts not to elect him. McCarthy, of course, is the same chap who, along with 120 other House members, voted not to certify the 2020 election on the evening of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. He did this several hours after he, in an unexpected belch of honesty, blamed then-President Trump for the mob violence, but two weeks before his groveling mea culpa pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago.
However, not even that louche, cowardly performance matched his smarmy expression of gratitude to the former president as he stood, finally victorious, in the Capitol rotunda — during the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 — two years after Trump had set loose the MAGA dogs of war to ransack and defile America’s seat of government, while placing Kevin and all his colleagues in mortal danger.
It shakes my nerves and it rattles my brain to imagine that Kevin McCarthy is the best choice to lead the Republican caucus in the House — until you see the rest of the Republican caucus, as captured by C-Span in their natural habitat. It’s reminiscent of the barroom scene from the first Star Wars film, or an audience of ghouls growling at a mixed martial arts event. Drives a man insane.
What the House of Representatives will be producing for the next two years is a spectacle of virulent, incoherent nincompoopery, spearheaded by a cast of F-Minus actors like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, Andy Biggs — all of whom refused subpoenas from the Jan. 6 Select Committee (except for MTG), and then cravenly sought pardons from Trump.
If Diogenes were alive today and wandered hopefully into the House Republican caucus, he would be unceremoniously thrown out, like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Disconsolate, he would no doubt give up his philosophy gig and go into insurance, or maybe try his luck as an “influencer.”
It is impossible to imagine a worse historical moment to have this ragged confederacy of Christian Nationalists, Election Deniers, Insurrection Planners, Fascists, Q-Anon-ers and all-purpose dumbbells controlling the House two years after the attempted coup of Jan. 6. Sadly, incompetent Kevin McCarthy will be steering this congressional ship with sweaty hands, knowing that the nautical charts have been mapped out by his disgruntled cohort of clueless landlubbers.
Oh good grief, another rabid rant from a terminally-ill TDS sufferer. Really? The debate surrounding the speaker is what Congress is supposed to do. I would have preferred a member of the Freedom Cuacus over Kevin McBoehnert, for instance our own Congressman Dan Bishop. If McBoehnert doesn’t stick to his promises, I’d bet Bishop has a good shot at it. McBoehnert’s priorities should be (1) close the border, (2) deport all illegal aliens, (3) stop deficit spending by across-the-board budget cuts with no exceptions, (4) start paying down our exploding national debt. All the regarding investigations of crooked politicians and bureaucrats are important, but of much less importance.
