“I go on the principle that a public debt is a public curse and in a republican government more than in any other.” — James Madison
House Republicans made a commitment to deliver an economy that’s strong and a government that’s accountable. With our nation now staring down a debt crisis as a result of years of reckless spending, yet again, we are following through on our promise.
The days of President Joe Biden’s out-of-control spending in Washington are over.
Earlier this month, we delivered for the American people with the passage of the Limit, Save, Grow Act. It will responsibly address the debt crisis while also limiting Washington’s spending, saving your tax dollars and growing the American economy.
Washington Democrats have tried to mislead you about the legislation, even saying it would cut funds for the VA or veteran benefits. You know me: I would never support something like that. The left are using our nation’s veterans as a political football to spread lies and instill fear to gain political advantage.
The truth is this legislation does not cut benefits but simply freezes spending at 2022 levels, levels once praised by President Joe Biden. It also reclaims billions in unused COVID-19 tax dollars, defunds Biden’s IRS army of 87,000 agents and requires single, childless adults to look for work while on welfare programs — all while preventing the U.S. from defaulting on its debt and protecting your hard-earned money.
You and your family deserve answers and strong leadership, and House Republicans have delivered a responsible plan that would save $4.8 trillion over the next 10 years, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
We have done our job. If President Biden and Senate Democrats don’t like the plan we passed, they can offer an alternative and we can negotiate.
President Biden, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer all have a long history of engaging in and supporting similar negotiations in the past. In fact, as Vice President, Biden led debt limit negotiations in 2011.
Debt ceiling negotiations are nothing new, and recent polling showed an overwhelming 74 percent of Americans want President Biden and Sen. Schumer to negotiate with Speaker McCarthy.
Instead of presenting a tangible alternative, Senate Democrats and the president have wasted critical time and are placing our country’s credit on the line. You deserve better from your elected leaders and you are too smart to fall victim to their political games.
While many in Washington play games with your tax dollars, I will always stand up for you and your family and stay focused on working across the aisle on common sense solutions to improve our community, state and nation.
Richard Hudson, a Southern Pines resident, is a North Carolina congressman representing U.S. House District 9.
(1) comment
That planned IRS spending increase of $80 billion over the next 10 years will include improvements in service, badly needed, long overdue modernization of systems and yes, improved collections efforts. Over those same 10 years $210 Billion of additional tax receipts are anticipated with no additional audits being performed on taxpayers claiming less than $400,000 in annual income. That's a decent return on investment but more importantly promises to enforce our existing tax laws on tax cheats to the benefit of we lawful ,tax paying citizens.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.