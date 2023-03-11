Eleven years ago today, I packed a week’s worth of clothes, told the kids I’d see them the following weekend, and headed south out of Greensboro. An hour later, I pulled the Honda Odyssey minivan into the Residence Inn parking lot on Brucewood Road, my home-for-the-time-being, ready to begin a new job as editor of The Pilot.
One of those kids I kissed goodbye is now off on her own out of state, about to start her new job. The other child now has his driver’s license, and his own horizons extend outward from here.
Eleven years. Time flies when you’re having fun, right? Life can feel like you’re holding on to the back of a speeding fire truck. Reflecting in a prior column at the five-year mark, I wrote that I looked at this job with The Pilot as “an off-ramp of sorts to my journalism career.”
“I had every intention of moving up, not laterally and certainly not to a small paper in a smaller community. But this was a chance for a fresh start, to be closer to aging parents, an opportunity to run a newsroom in a business changing almost by the day.
“Well, I got the ‘ramp’ part right but the trajectory wrong. The past five years have been a steep incline of personal and professional fulfillment. It’s been anything but a slow and inconsequential life, as many of you know who come here to ‘retire’ but find lives fuller than ever.”
About the only thing to change in that passage would be amending the number of years to 11. I’ve been fortunate in this time to work with talented, funny, smart and passionate colleagues who care deeply about what they do. They are the reason The Pilot and its thriving, diverse enterprise have succeeded over the years and grown stronger in an era when other local news media struggle to remain viable or relevant in their communities.
The people across our operation do work that is recognized consistently as among the best in the state and country. That is evidenced by our earning first place general excellence from the N.C. Press Association the last three years. And the National Newspaper Association named The Pilot the nation’s best community newspaper in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
The pace of our work quickens with every passing year as we grow our family of digital products. Successful email newsletters like The Sway and The Pilot’s Briefing have come of age the past few years and grown into highly successful endeavors.
And with every passing year, we seem to be moving into a new platform. This past year, Pilot-radio.com and Golfrock.com opened the door to streaming radio and the development of podcasts and music programming.
Publisher David Woronoff and I have long talked about branching out into video. When COVID-19 shut down the world three years ago, The Pilot staff and I jumped into video with daily “newscasts” on Facebook. Even today, people still occasionally remark about that time and how they tuned in every day at 5 p.m. to see me on my back porch — with the neighbors’ dachshunds creating a racket in the background — giving the latest updates.
While we haven’t quite found the right delivery strategy for full-fledged video, it’s something that David and I think is an eventuality for our community.
Growth at The Pilot these past 11 years has been as dynamic as the growth in our community. Moore County, but especially southern Moore, has changed dramatically with the growth of operations at neighboring Fort Bragg.
More homes, more businesses, more restaurants, more activities, more creative thinkers, more entrepreneurs, more medical professionals — the pace of change sometimes takes my breath away. When I drove into town 11 years ago, I came up a Morganton Road that had Pinecrest Plaza at U.S. 15-501 and then virtually nothing but longleaf pines to U.S. 1. Today, it is a vibrantly developing corridor of apartments, commercial and business buildings.
Personally, I sometimes feel like I’ve aged in front of a live studio audience. You’ve been with me as I recovered from a heart attack in 2016 and, recently, hip replacement surgery. When my wife Leslie passed away suddenly three years ago, the kids and I felt lifted up. And you celebrated with me a year ago when I shared the news of marrying Catherine. When you’re the editor of a community newspaper, life is a fishbowl.
Not every change here has been for the better, though. The tenor of commentary has grown shriller, more brittle and bristling. Signs of tattering at the seams are hard to miss. Some folks have expressed all manner of unpleasantries toward me, my wife and family, including some that make me glad my father is no longer alive and Mom is no longer in the community. It can be unsettling, but that coarseness speaks volumes about those who wallow in it. It doesn’t change how I go about trying to serve this community.
Where do things go from here? Another 11 years? I’m 57 now, and Catherine and I have lots of dreams about the future, few of which include working into our “golden years.” But we’ll see. For now, it’s enough to relish what’s passed, savor today and hope for a future that, in retrospect, will feel like it flew by.
It’s been a great ride these past 11 years, even if a bit bumpy and noisy. Way back in the day when I thought I knew everything, I didn’t expect the ride to come this way. I’m glad I jumped on.
“The tenor of commentary has grown shriller, more brittle and bristling.” Indeed. Dusty Rhoades and his ilk are still paid led to spit their progressive venom on these pages.
I'm pretty sure Mr. Nagy was pointing directly at you Kent. Shrill, brittle, bristling does a pretty good job of describing you. But I'd add, pathological liar and arrogant as well.
